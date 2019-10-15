Menu
50 least-funded QLD schools

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
15th Oct 2019 5:09 AM
THE  Queensland schools that get the least money from governments can be revealed.

An analysis of every school on the Federal Government's MySchool website has revealed exactly how much money schools are getting from State and Commonwealth coffers.

The comprehensive analysis of the most recently available data shows the Queensland school that received the least government money was Hinchinbrook Christian School in Ingham.

Over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 year Hinchinbrook Christian School received $498,837.

Hinchinbrook Christian School is the least funded in Queensland. Photo: CHARLIE PEEL
Hinchinbrook Christian School is the least funded in Queensland. Photo: CHARLIE PEEL

Of that money, $425,040 came from the Federal Government and $73,797 came from the Queensland Government.

Sinai College in Burbank was the second least funded school in Queensland receiving $752,075 over the three year period.

The third least funded school in the state was Ropeley State School that received a combined $844,228 in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Queensland's 10 least funded schools in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Hinchinbrook Christian School: $498,837

Sinai College: $752,075

Ropeley State School: $844,228

Arcadia Valley State School: $861,185

Cameron Downs State School: $905,411

Pozieres State School: $914,987

Grosmont State School: $920,607

Bymount East State School: $926,234

Stonehenge State School: $934,052

Lochington State School: $937,581

 

