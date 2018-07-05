NEW PROJECTS: Council offers 50% off infrastructure charges

Gladstone Regional Council councillors voted unanimously to adopt a new policy to offer a 50% discount to infrastructure charges to all projects other than residential.

Gladstone Regional Council councillors voted unanimously to adopt a new policy to offer a 50% discount to infrastructure charges to all projects other than residential. Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

INFRASTRUCTURE charges for critical developments will be halved in a bid to get shovels in the ground for new projects in Gladstone.

Every councillor at this week's meeting voted in favour of the economic development incentive, allowing them to offer a 50 per cent discount off charges for development applications other than residential.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the discount would place Gladstone on a level playing field with Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, Mackay and Rockhampton councils already offering similar incentives.

With fees obtained by infrastructure charges for non-residential developments at a 10-year low of $89,000 this year, Cr Trevor said it was critical the council gave developers more reasons to build in Gladstone.

Cr Trevor hopes it will encourage developers to dust off their already-approved applications and get moving.

"This has been a pet project for me for the past 18 months and I've pursued it with some degree of vigour because I felt compelled to adopt the same or similar incentives councillors to the south and north of us have so we're competing on an even playing field," he said.

Infrastructure charges Gladstone Regional Council collected during the past 10 years. The figure above the bar graphs represent non-residential infrastructure charges.

The council hopes this will encourage more projects in the aged care and tourism sector, to help diversify the region.

The policy applies to all development applications, other than residential.

"We're hoping this policy will open the floodgates when it comes to investment in the community in relation to aged care particularly, and tourism," Cr Trevor said.

Health, retirement and aged-care management service Genbridge managing director Ross Humphreys said council's decision would have a significant impact on future developments.

Genbridge is involved in a lifestyle-focused retirement village and aged-care facility proposed for Tannum Sands, which received preliminary approval from the council in December 2017.

"We've seen other councils across Australia adopt this approach, particularly for important infrastructure projects with high community need," he said.

"A lot of those projects require significant investment and commitment over a long period, so any additional impetuses is really helpful."

The Tannum Sands development, which is one of four proposed retirement villages for the region, is expected to offer 183 units at an Old Tannum Sands Rd block with views of the ocean.

Mr Humphreys said they were in the process of applying for the latest Federal Government aged care beds allocation round.

"Overall there's been a lot of work put towards this project. It's certainly a huge commitment and it's progressing," he said.

The 50 per cent discount will apply to infrastructure charges up to $1 million, making the maximum discount $500,000.

The discount is offered to development applications lodged after July 1 and there is a discretion to waive fees on applications already lodged but have not started construction.