How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

PUBLIC schools have proved they can compete with the state's top privates when it comes to NAPLAN results, comprising of more than half of Queensland's 20 best performing primary schools for the past five years.

An exclusive Courier-Mail analysis of every Queensland school's NAPLAN results from 2015 to 2019 reveals Rainworth State School and Indooroopilly State School were both among the top 5 performing schools for Year 5 results.

NAPLAN 2019: RESULTS FOR EVERY SCHOOL

Their results had them rubbing shoulders with some of the state's most prestigious fee-paying schools including Brisbane Grammar School, St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School and Somerville House.

Public or private: A broad range of schools have figured in the top performers for NAPLAN.

Indooroopilly State School principal Keith Warwick said the school, which has about 1250 students from more than 50 countries, were one of about 480 Queensland schools to undertake the test online this year.

"NAPLAN isn't our driver - the work we do results in the good results we achieve," he said.

"We put a huge investment into our teachers and supporting them.

"We have deeply engaged and curious students, and we set very high expectations for them."

Mr Warwick said NAPLAN was "one more piece of the puzzle" regarding a child's learning, and that the school uses the test results combined with other data and information to get a complete picture.

"NAPLAN is just one part of what the school achieves," he said.

"The greater points of pride for me are the really kind, socially aware students that emerge from the school."

Overall 11 of the top 20 schools for Year 5 results since 2015 were public schools, with the remaining a mix of independent and Catholic schools.

Brisbane Grammar School is among the top-performers - students Hamish Moss, 15, Ned Boorer, 14, Alex Thakur, 14, Matthew Love, 14, and Carter Aitken, 15. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

Other top 10 performers included Sunnybank Hills State School, Ironside State School, MacGregor State School, St Margaret's Anglican Girls School and St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace.

But it was Brisbane Grammar School who cemented their reputation as the Queensland school with consistently high NAPLAN scores across multiple year levels.

As well as coming in at No.1 for primary, they also landed at No.2 for secondary NAPLAN results (Year 9 students) over the past five years, only a few points behind neighbouring school Brisbane Girls' Grammar School.

Brisbane State High School students Harry Jenkins, Grace Kang, Aditya Anand, and Sam Meredith, are part of one of Queensland's best performing secondary schools in NAPLAN over the past 5 years. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

While private schools largely dominated senior school NAPLAN results, Brisbane State High School was the standout achiever for secondary state schools, coming in at No.4 in the state and the only public school to make the top 10.

Other major Brisbane schools to perform strongly were All Hallows' School, Somerset College, Somerville House and Ormiston College.

Since NAPLAN began more than a decade ago Queensland has been the only state to show substantial improvement, albeit from a low base.

This year, about 45,000 students at more than 480 schools completed NAPLAN online, with about 60 schools facing some connectivity issues.

Rainworth State School is a top performer - L to R: Students Annabelle 10yrs, Tess 11yrs, Lewis 11yrs and Sianna 10yrs. - Photo Steve Pohlner

NAPLAN had been due for a full online roll-out by 2020, but that has since been delayed.

"The State Government's ongoing investment in education means the Department can continue to give Queensland children a great start, wherever they live in our great state," a department spokeswoman said.

"Queensland state schools are provided with support for NAPLAN literacy and numeracy testing through a number of key departmental curriculum resources and initiatives.

"State school teachers are supported to effectively use and implement these resources through access to a range of professional learning."

School results were determined by combining every school's results across the five different NAPLAN subjects, and ranking them by their average yearly score in Year 5 and Year 9.