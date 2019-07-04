Five ways to fix the 2019 Formula 1 season

The two fastest drivers on the grid, seen here rehearsing for the upcoming mini-series "Why nobody watches".

The two fastest drivers on the grid, seen here rehearsing for the upcoming mini-series "Why nobody watches". Ryan Remiorz - The Canadian Press via AP

OPINION: Finally, Austria gave us a Grand Prix worth watching.

This year's Formula 1 season has been so sleep-inducing that even the sport's poster child, Lewis Hamilton, told the media he wants someone to fix it, quickly.

Someone else, he adds, not the drivers. They're doing their best.

But there is drama. It is there.

Max Verstappen's charge from the worst start in history to take the win in front of his home crowd would have felt like a cliche if we weren't all starving for someone besides Hamilton on the podium.

Charles LeClerc should have won twice by now, but somehow his losses are some of the best racing out there.

So what needs to be fixed? Here are some ideas that won't happen but would get the crowds fired up again.

This is how you protest.

1. Make Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton switch teams

F1 drivers joke that the key to pay negotiations is to mention you've been speaking to Ferrari.

Right now, Lewis Hamilton is in the best car and doesn't need it. Boring.

But Seb is still the lord of the fast lap. Give every driver the best race of their life and the German will have the fastest lap time. The upper limit on his skill is the highest on the grid.

But he's lost it, mentally.

Something is in his head and the issues Ferrari keep having are being amplified by it. What would happen if you put him in this year's Mercedes W10?

You'd see Prost versus Senna again. The professor versus the young gun.

If anybody can make that Ferrari sing, it's Hamilton. We have the right athletes; they're just on the wrong team.

We're missing one. Bernie must have hidden it.

2. Chase Porsche properly

Ferrari, McLaren, ... where's the third one?

Porsche even built an engine for the current rule set and only just recently dropped the project to focus on its Formula E team.

Would adding them to the grid help make F1 more interesting?

It would if all of a sudden Williams had a Porsche power plant and aero package. A Williams/Porsche pairing, despite the former's history with Mercedes, would give George Russel the start to his career he deserves.

While we're at it, drop Kubica for Hubert.

Sorry, Rob.

3. Stop being weird about the tires

The 2019 tires from Pirelli have been a nightmare for every team except Mercedes this year.

A vote to go back to the 2018 tires almost succeeded but for some interesting politics on the day.

Too many races this year are spoiled by teams being unable to get the rubber on the road properly. The impact of having a Haas team with actual race pace should terrify Red Bull and send a warning to Ferrari.

Ricciardo's tyres like 'melted chocolate' on the track

Renault should probably give up if it ever happened.

Forcing teams to keep their power units as economical as possible while still putting out outrageous power makes sense - but tires?

Only having one tire supplier might keep things safe, but the current compounds are trash and work for one team only - Mercedes.

Let the teams use compounds from across the entire turbo-hybrid era and let loose the hounds of phwoar!

4. Have multi-class races

The WEC and other championships race more than one class of car at the same time. Think the 24 Hours of Le Mans for an example.

This would be hard for formula 1. Even a Williams is about ten seconds faster around a given track than the fastest F2 car and none of these open-wheelers are built for contact.

Sounds perfect, let's do it.

Find a few maths geniuses and work out a race format that allows for F1, LMP1/2, F2, Indy, and Formula E cars to duke it out three times a year.

It would be carnage.

It would be costly.

It would be excellent.

Russel V Jimmy - A race between Williams and the shed. Youtube - Jimmy Broadbent

5. Embrace Esports and make an official competition

Have you seen how seriously people take online motorsports?

There is more money in Esports than in NRL, and in the case of Formula 1, you have a global cohort of gamers who all think they can drive faster than the real thing.

Let them prove it.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, both of the new generation of F1 drivers barely yet able to shave, have made regular appearances racing online against their Esport counterparts.

The idea of watching Jimmy Broadbent on the grid at Silverstone is too much to resist. We sun-starved gamers love to imagine that our skills would transfer into the real world.

It will never happen.

But someone please give Jimmy a Ferrari.

Kieran is a former economist and political staffer who now writes for News Regional Media.