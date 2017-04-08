28°
'Terrifying': Gladstone mum sheds light on teenage struggles

Emily Pidgeon
| 8th Apr 2017 11:32 AM
480188314 NK SUTTLE

WHILE many parents think it's hard raising toddles, this Gladstone mum said teenagers were the tricky ones.

With four children between 15-years-old and six-years-old, Shelley Old said she was in a constant state of panic.

"Toddlers are easy compared to teenagers, they're a walk in the park," Ms Old said.

"You think toddlers screaming at the Woolworths checkout while everyone is looking is bad until you have teenagers driving cars, experimenting with drugs, it's constantly a challenge.

"It's terrifying raising teenagers."

Having used Triple P Positive Parenting Program when her children were young, Ms Old is now using the program designed to help parents with teenagers.

Ms Old said the program gave her coping strategies and tips to talking to her teenagers about issues like drugs and youth suicide.

"I think it offers classical but common sense strategies," she said.

"The key is patience and perseverance and just taking the practical approach ... no one's perfect."

Juggling the interests of a 15-year-old, 13-year-old, 10-year-old and a six-year-old, the busy mum said the program helped her feel normal.

"Resources in Gladstone are limited ... the program helps you feel like you're not the only crazy one out there," Ms Old said.

"It helps reapply those strategies that are proven to work, some are common sense but when life gets mental you need a gentle reminder."

Ms Old said the biggest challenge with her children was trying to keep everything happening.

"You have to find the right person you need to be for a 15-year-old emotional teenage boy and then for a rough and tumble five-year-old boy with no teeth," she said.

"You constantly need to morph into that person."

Triple P teen expert associate professor Alan Ralph said today's teenagers were facing different challenges than their parents.

"Despite seeming to have far more choices, teenagers are also facing greater uncertainty about the future," Mr Ralph said.

"Equipping our teens to confidently step into the world is vital if they are to become happy, successful, well-adjusted adults."

Ms Old said the biggest tip she'd learnt was to keep communication lines open.

The big believer of no privacy said parents had to keep up with the latest craze and get them off their phones.

"I limit their data so they can't spend all day on Snapchat," Ms Old said.

"I give them very little privacy, I had to talk on the phone behind a lounge with a family of five.

"Because of access to the internet you don't know who they're talking to."

Ms Old said although she talks to her children, parents couldn't always be their friend.

"I'm a rookie, flying by seam of my pants," she said.

"Every day brings a new challenge."

TRIPLE P'S 5 TIPS FOR TALKING TO TEENS:

Learn a New Language

Break the habit of speaking to your teenager like a child and talk to them more like you would a work colleague or acquaintance. Share ideas, offer choices, negotiate and value their contribution.

Stay in Touch

Have regular positive conversations about day-to-day activities. Ask them to show you what they're interested in and how it works.

Pick Your Battles

Save your energy for important issues. Try to avoid knee-jerk or instinctive reactions and pause to think about whether the issue is important in the long term.

Timing is Everything

Don't start talking at them the minute they walk through the door after school, or when they come home late. Keep it brief and let them know you're happy to see them. If there's an issue you need to discuss, make an appointment for a time when there's nothing else competing for your attention.

Walk the Walk

Lead by example. Think about what you say and how you say it and be the adult you want your kids to become.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone parenting parenting teenage

