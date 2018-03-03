LIST: 5 things to do in Gladstone this weekend

Joann Burns was thanked for her 25 years of participation in Clean Up Australia Day by the organisation's chairman Ian Kiernan.

PCYC Epic Scrim 2018

PCYC Roller Derby hosts its first home bout of the year this evening.

Juniors start at 6pm, with the GRD Haul Stars taking to the track against Team Epic at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids, and are available at the door.

Laura Ord, Kyla McKim-Hill, Pheobi Morris, Malia McKim-Hill, Poppy Ware, Jasmyn Reinhard, Brett McKim-Hill, Jessica McKim-Hill, Stacy Reinhard and Dan Tidd. Matt Taylor GLA020318ROLL

March Race Day

Gladstone Turf Club hosts its March Race Day on Saturday.

With racing from 1.15pm, there's sure to be plenty of action on and off the track.

For more information visit gladstoneturfclub.com.au

Denis Schultz trained Duan Nymph, ridden by jockey Vishan Venkaya, ran 3rd in race 2 Carlton Dry QTIS Maiden Plate at Chris and Longy's Run Amok Race Day, held at Gladstone Turf Club on 10 February 2018. Matt Taylor

Beach Arts Music

Beach Arts Music returns for the first time this year.

Get down to Tannum Sands for an afternoon of market stalls, live entertainment and great food.

BAM runs from 2-7pm along the Millennium Esplanade.

World Science Festival Community Day

World Science Festival Brisbane brings its regional program to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday.

Hands-on activities, speakers and interactive displays based on science, technology, engineering and maths form the basis of the one-day community event.

Plus you can meet potential Mars One astronaut Josh Richards.

The full program can be seen at worldsciencefestival.com.au/regional-program

Josh Richards he describes himself as a physicist/engineer turned stand up comedian. Mike Richards GLA020318SCIE

Clean Up Australia Day

Sunday March 4 is Clean-up Australia Day, and there's plenty happening in the Gladstone Region.

Boyne Island Lions Club is hosting a clean-up at Lilley's beach between 6.30am and 10am while Boyne Tannum Rotary hosts a clean-up at Canoe Point Botanic Reserve.