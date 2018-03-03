LIST: 5 things to do in Gladstone this weekend
PCYC Epic Scrim 2018
PCYC Roller Derby hosts its first home bout of the year this evening.
Juniors start at 6pm, with the GRD Haul Stars taking to the track against Team Epic at 7.30pm.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids, and are available at the door.
March Race Day
Gladstone Turf Club hosts its March Race Day on Saturday.
With racing from 1.15pm, there's sure to be plenty of action on and off the track.
For more information visit gladstoneturfclub.com.au
Beach Arts Music
Beach Arts Music returns for the first time this year.
Get down to Tannum Sands for an afternoon of market stalls, live entertainment and great food.
BAM runs from 2-7pm along the Millennium Esplanade.
World Science Festival Community Day
World Science Festival Brisbane brings its regional program to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday.
Hands-on activities, speakers and interactive displays based on science, technology, engineering and maths form the basis of the one-day community event.
Plus you can meet potential Mars One astronaut Josh Richards.
The full program can be seen at worldsciencefestival.com.au/regional-program
Clean Up Australia Day
Sunday March 4 is Clean-up Australia Day, and there's plenty happening in the Gladstone Region.
Boyne Island Lions Club is hosting a clean-up at Lilley's beach between 6.30am and 10am while Boyne Tannum Rotary hosts a clean-up at Canoe Point Botanic Reserve.