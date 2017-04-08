9 things about IKEA the furniture giant that will surprise you

IN JUST under two weeks Gladstone residents can pick up their IKEA goodies from a Callemondah warehouse.

Yesterday the Swedish furniture giant announced it would include a Gladstone warehouse in its Queensland-wide roll out of pick up depots, which also includes Mackay, Rockhampton, Cairns and Townsville.

These warehouses aren't IKEA stores, they are pick up depots where shoppers can retrieve their online buys.

Ahead of the Gladstone warehouse opening on April 19, we've put together a couple of interesting things to know about the popular furniture store.

IKEA Australia is aiming to be energy independent by 2020.

How it began

IKEA is a Swedish furniture store founded by Ingvar Kamprad. The name combines the first letters from his name and the farm and village where he grew up, Elmtaryd and Agunnaryd.

From Sweden to worldwide

The first Möbel-IKÉA store was opened in Älmhult, Småland, in 1958 (Möbel means "furniture" in Swedish). By 1963 a store opened in Norway, and in 1969 another in Denmark.

There are now more than 10 IKEA stores in Australia.

IKEA will open a Gladstone warehouse.

Easy flat-packs

It's the part of furniture shopping most people dread; pulling the pieces of timber, nails and screws from a cardboard box and somehow manoeuvring them together.

This year IKEA launched a new snap furniture, its wedge dowel range, which they say should cut down assembly time by 80 per cent.

The new range is designed to snap together like a jigsaw puzzle.

Food products

It's well known for its frozen Swedish meatballs available in store.

These meatballs, known as KOTTBULLAR in store, are classic Swedish food made of 84% meat, onion, breadcrumbs, egg, water, salt and pepper. In Sweden they are usually served with mashed potato.

Huge brand

IKEA Australia has 171,000 followers on Instagram. On Facebook IKEA's official page has more than 23 million likes.

Energy savers

IKEA's Australian stores have 16,233 operational solar panels, with more on the way.

The furniture giant plans to become energy independent by 2020.

Millions of products sold

IKEA recently revealed its most popular items sold to its UK customers.

The POANG armchair, BILLY bookcase and the LACK table (pictured above) are the three most sought after products from the Brits.

More than 30 million POANG armchairs, launched in 1976, are sold globally.

The BILLY bookcase is a popular choice for storage, with around 4.5 million made each year.

Smart furniture

Forget about smart TVs, smart lighting is now where it's at. From 2018 IKEA will sell a smart lighting range.

These lights, which are wireless and controlled by an app, have dimming features and allow you to switch between warm and cool lights.

There's a separate controller if you don't want to use the app too.

Arty furniture?

IKEA's flat packs have inspired an artwork from a creative UK woman.

A London designer Fay Toogood modified IKEA flat pack furniture to create an installation for Milan's IKEA Festival.