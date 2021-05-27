5 reasons Victorians can leave home

Melburnians rush to get tested as the latest Covid outbreak grows. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Melburnians rush to get tested as the latest Covid outbreak grows. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Victoria has been plunged into its fourth lockdown in 12 months, with the government announcing on Thursday Victorians will need to abide by strict stage-three restrictions.

Four cases first cropped up in Melbourne’s outer north on Monday, but by Thursday that number soared to 26 after a dozen new infections emerged in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities are racing to contain the outbreak as the Whittlesea cluster exposure sites across Melbourne and regional Victoria balloon beyond 80.

From 11.59pm on Thursday Victorians can only leave home for five reasons:

Shopping for necessary goods and services

Authorised work or permitted education

Exercise – a 2-hour limit with one other person

Care giving, compassionate, and medical reasons

To get vaccinated

Melburnians rush to get tested as a seven-day lockdown is announced from midnight on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Acting Premier James Merlino provided details about what would remain open and what would be forced to close.

Shopping and exercise can only be done within 5km of your home (unless your nearest shops are further away).

Masks must now be worn outdoors as well as indoors.

No visitors allowed to your home other than an intimate partner (single bubbles will be permitted – if you live alone you can make a bubble with another person).

Public gatherings are not allowed.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes can provide takeaway only.

Supermarkets, food stores, petrol stations, banks, bottle shops and pharmacies will remain open (other retail stores can only provide click and collect).

Childcare and kinders will be open.

Approved professional sporting events will proceed but without crowds.

Schools will move to remote learning (except for vulnerable children and children of authorised workers).

Higher education will move to remote learning only.

Hotels, clubs, TABs and the casino will be closed.

Maximum of 10 people at a funeral (plus those running the service).

Weddings cannot proceed unless in end of life or deportation reasons apply.

Religious activities will not proceed other than through broadcast with a maximum of five people.



HEALTHCARE SETTINGS:

No visitors in aged care facilities (except for limited reasons)

In hospitals, visitors only for end of life cases, to support a partner during birth, or a parent accompanying a child.

Acting Premier James Merlino says the seven-day circuit breaker served as a reminder for people eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine, to come forward. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Mr Merlino said the seven-day circuit breaker served as a reminder for people eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine to come forward.

“The reason why we are dealing with this outbreak today is because of a hotel breach in South Australia, that is not a criticism, it is just a fact,” he told reporters on Thursday morning.

“The only way through this pandemic is everyone getting vaccinated as quickly as you are eligible.”

Originally published as 5 reasons Victorians can leave home