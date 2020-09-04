5 months of offending catches up with Gladstone man

Nathan Robert Owens pleaded guilty to nine charges including drink-driving and drug possession.

A Gladstone man’s five months of offending came to an end when he was sentenced in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday.

Nathan Robert Owens, 38, pleaded guilty to nine charges including drink-driving and drug possession.

Owens’ offending started on January 19 at 2.50am when he returned a reading of 0.070 during a breath test.

He told police he had three to four scotches through the night and was driving home.

Owens’ residence was searched on March 3 where police located a glass pipe and cut plastic straws.

After Owens failed to appear in court, police attended his address on March 26 with a warrant where Owens told police they were not entering his house and put his arms against the door frame and resisted police from removing him.

He was taken to the watch-house where during a pat-down search, police located a clip-seal bag with 0.3g of a crystal substance.

On May 11 police were called to a Norris St address where Owens had been banging his hands on a door calling out to be let inside.

An informant who rented the property said he returned home to having his door knocked off its hinges and lying on the floor.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Owens had hoped to start a business buying, repairing and reselling second-hand goods.

Owens was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded for the criminal matters however a conviction was recorded for drink-driving.

