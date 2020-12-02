5 lifestyle changes you can make to reduce blood pressure

A LEADING CQ Cardiologist has revealed five lifestyle changes residents can make to reduce their blood pressure, after the region’s staggering rates of the condition were revealed in a new report.

Dr Sam Sidharta, cardiology clinical lead at Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service, said weight and diet were major factors.

“Weight loss - where 1 kilogram of weight loss might translate into one-point reduction in blood pressure reading,” Dr Sidharta said.

“Dietary sodium restriction, aim for less than 1500mg per day and having a diet rich in fruit, vegetables, wholegrains, and reduced saturated fat are huge reducers too.”

Reduced alcohol consumption coupled with increased physical activity rounded off Dr Sidharta’s top five.

He said the concerning data came as little surprise, given Central Queenslanders have

been shown to have higher burden of other cardiovascular risk factors such as obesity,

lack of exercise, smoking and risky alcohol consumption when compared to the state

average.

“High blood pressure is a major risk factor for coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure,

chronic kidney disease, and atrial fibrillation (a heart rhythm abnormality and major

contributor to stroke),” Dr Sidharta said.

“It is vital that people are aware, know and understand how to manage their risk factors,

and have regular check-ups with their GP so that early treatment can be initiated when

required.

“In my experience many patients don’t know their usual blood pressure readings

and only find out when they are admitted to the hospital.”