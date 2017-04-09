5 interesting jobs up for grabs in Gladstone

Heron Island could be the next place you work.

WORK can be great when it doesn't feel like work.

Here are five interesting job positions you could apply for today.

EVENTS HOST

Event planning and front of house operations are some of the things this job entails.

This full time job is with the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

Starting annual salary from $67,000.

Apply here.

HOUSE KEEPER

Living on a tropical island would be the dream, but how about being paid to live there.

Heron Island Research Station is looking for a house keeper with efficient cleaning skills to work and live on the island.

Apply here.

NURSING TUTOR

Share your wisdom on a timetable that suits your life with this clinical laboratory tutor role.

CQUniversity are looking for a casual tutor to support nursing and support teachers in their clinical laboratory delivery.

Apply here.

ISLAND MANAGER

Fancy living on at an island resort tucked away in the Great Barrier Reef as part of your job? This could be for you.

Heron Island Resort are looking for a duty manager to join their front office team.

The role includes interacting with guests and assisting at the restaurant and also offers discounted holidays and snorkelling.

Apply here.

RESORT CHEF

If you handy in the kitchen, then working in a tropical resort kitchen could be your dream.

Heron Island Resort are looking for a breakfast chef de partie (cook) to work on the island and deliver creative meals with passion.

Apply here.