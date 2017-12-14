5 holiday activities: Discovery Coast

SURFING

WHY not treat yourself to a new perspective of the beach at Agnes Water these school holidays, and try your hand at surfing? Reef 2 Beach Surf School offers customers a surfing lesson for $17. Surfboards and wet shirts are provided. The school advertises most students stand up on the first lesson.

FISHING

WANT some fishing action but hate the organisation part? Check out Hooked on 1770 Fishing Charters. The company provides you with transport in the form of a big chartered boat. Plus rod, reels, bait and tackle are part of the deal. There's a maximum of seven anglers on board so you've got room to reel in the big ones.

NATIONAL PARKS

WHEN you think of Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water you automatically think beach but the area has some beautiful national parks namely Deepwater and Eurimbula National Park. The parks contain vegetation communities like hoop pine, mangrove and freshwater paperbark swamps. Keep a lookout for red-tailed black cockatoos, curlews and, if you decide to camp out, sugar and greater gliders and powerful owls.

TRAIL WALKS

GET your walking boots on and explore the Discovery Coast on foot. The headland at Seventeen Seventy has an easy 15-minute walk with views of the Bustard Bay sandbars. For a more challenging walk try the Red Rock Walking Trail, south of Agnes Water, which has steep inclines, boardwalks and stone steps.

LARC TOUR

IT'S NOT a trip to Seventeen Seventy without taking a ride on the LARC vessel (Lighter Amphibious Resupply Cargo). The adventure vehicle crosses four creeks on its travels to Queensland's only remaining operating lighthouse at Bustard Head. The LARC tour includes morning tea and a picnic lunch.