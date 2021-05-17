$5 GoPro, $11 phone and $485 NZ trip: Top Click Frenzy deals

Bargain hunting Australians are being tempted with one-off deals from some of the country's biggest and most beloved retailers as part of Click Frenzy's next Mayhem sale.

The sale boasts more than 4000 deals from 500 retailers and offers an incredible opportunity for savvy shoppers looking to spend big while still saving hundreds. This year's deals include the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $11, the Garmin Smartwatch for $5, and the GoPro Hero 9 for $5.

There will be 50 per cent off mattresses from Forty Winks, 50 per cent off at E-Living Furniture, and take 20 per cent off Thomas Sabo jewellery and watches.

Starting at 7pm on Tuesday until midnight on Thursday, Click Frenzy managing director Grant Arnott said Australians have come to "absolutely love" the annual sale.

"Mayhem 2020 was enormous, but 2021 will be even bigger! It's now one of THE biggest days on the retail calendar, and certainly the biggest in the first half of the year. Consumers absolutely love it!"

Through this year’s sale, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available for just $11. Picture: Ken Leanfore Photography

This year, shoppers can expect to find bargains across homewares, skincare and beauty, fashion, appliances, kids, food and wine, and electrical categories all up for discounted grabs. And for the first time, major brands including Converse, Kmart and Breville have all signed on to take part in the event.

However retail expert Ingrid Maynard said shoppers need to plan ahead before jumping into sales.

"Ask yourself is this something I would have bought anyway, and is this going to save me money?"

Maynard also said keeping a clear frame of mind while shopping is essential.

"Often during these kinds of sales logic goes out the window and emotion takes over, and some of that attention to detail will be thrown out the window. People need to remember to look at warranties, return policies, credit conditions," Maynard said, adding that without that research, "you might be stuck with what you buy, even if it is wrong for you."

Ingrid Maynard is the Director of The Sales Doctor. Picture: Supplied

CLICK FRENZY DEALS: FULL LIST

TRAVEL

Dealsaway.com.au: 10% off all trips, including the four-day-long Queenstown Long Weekender getaway for $485pp.

FASHION

The Athlete's Foot: Up to 40% off Nike, ASICS, Veja, Saucony and more.

Reebok: up to 70% off.

Sketchers: up to 50% off Sketchers.

Rebel Sport: Between 30 and 50% off selected Garmin watches; buy one get one half price footwear.

Converse: Up to 50% off selected styles.

FILA: 50% off site-wide sale.

Boohoo: 60% off everything.

Gorman: 20- 70% off selected styles.

Veja will be on sale via The Athlete’s Foot. Picture: supplied

SurfStitch: 25% off selected items.

UGG Express: 15% off storewide.

Target: 20% off selected men's clothing.

Jack London: 60-70% off all clothing.

Betts: 30-50% off selected styles.

Hush Puppies: 30-50% off site wide.

Windsor Smith: 30% off storewide.

Thomas Sabo: 20% off jewellery and watches.

Michael Hill: 40% off selected silver, 30% off selected gems, 20% off selected diamonds & gold.

The Watch Factory: 50-70% off brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Coach & Olivia Burton.

Shoppers can snap up a four-day holiday to Queenstown as part of this year’s Click Frenzy sale. Picture: supplied

HOME

Forty Winks: 50% off mattresses and 30% off furniture online.

E Living Furniture: 50% off on selected items; 20% off site-wide

Target: 20% children's toys, bedding, bath and homeware; 40% off luggage.

Koala: 20% off mattresses.

Spotlight: 50% off winter and electric blankets, and dinnerware, glassware and cutlery; 40% off cookware.

Dyson: up to 40% on selected Dyson products and savings of up to $250 on selected vacuums.

Breville: up to 40% off selected products (free shipping included).

Lavazza: up to 60% off selected products and machines.

Big W: 20% off LEGO; savings on selected TVs, appliances, furniture, and more.

Petbarn: 40% off selected items.

Koala Bamboo: 30-80% off site-wide.

Garmin and GoPro Hero’s are both on sale. Picture: Brendan Radke

ELECTRONICS

Dell: 40% off Vostro 15 7000 Business Laptop; up to 55% off other selected laptops and gaming models

Target: 30% off Fitbit and Garmin

Canon: 30% off selected cameras, kits and lenses.

BEAUTY / LIFESTYLE

L'Oreal Paris: 40%-50% off skincare, makeup and hair.

Priceline: 50% off selected items from L'Oreal, Maybelline, Rimmel, St Tropez; 10% off sitewide when you spend over $70.

Adore Beauty: 20% off select products.

Wild Secrets: Up to 60% off site-wide.

MEMBER (FREE TO REGISTER ONLINE) BENEFITS:

-Go Nuts with 99% off: Discounts across a range of online purchases thanks to Click Frenzy's Go Nuts deals.

-Frenzy Bucks: The first 1000 members to spend $200 will receive $50 back.

-Early event access: Receive access to every deal 30 minutes ahead of the general public.

