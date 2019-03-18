Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An online auction has been launched after Opposite Lock Gladstone was placed in liquidation.
An online auction has been launched after Opposite Lock Gladstone was placed in liquidation.
Business

4x4 parts, tools up for auction after store closure

Tegan Annett
by
18th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of pieces of workshop equipment and four-wheel drive spare parts are up for auction following the closure of Opposite Lock Gladstone.

The store on Chapple St was put into liquidation on February 24.

B&T Advisory's Travis Pullen has been appointed as liquidator.

A business asset online auction has begun and people can bid for a range of auto mechanical workshop equipment and 4x4 parts.

People can place their bids on the Global Auctioneers website until noon on Thursday.

The items can also be viewed tomorrow 9am-3pm at 1/33 Chapple St.

There are 244 items for sale - mechanical workshop equipment, 4x4 spare parts, vehicle accessories, racing car spare parts and more.

As of yesterday at 1pm, some of the highest bids placed included $920 for a powered vehicle hoist, $1350 for a Mitsubishi forklift and $1300 for a mobile workshop tool box with tools.

At the cheaper end of the auction was a four-tier mobile workshop tool trolley with the highest bid of $50, a ute tray rubber liner for $25, aluminium bars for ute and roof racks for $10 and a travel fridge for $110.

For information or to view the items for sale visit globalauctioneers.com and click on Auctions.

More Stories

Show More
four wheel drive gladstone business liquidation store closure
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    INQUIRY: MUA urges Rio Tinto to use more Australian ships

    premium_icon INQUIRY: MUA urges Rio Tinto to use more Australian ships

    Business MARITIME workers will rally in Gladstone today to call for a raft of changes to Queensland legislation to help save the state's shipping industry.

    • 18th Mar 2019 9:07 AM
    • 1 TARRAGINDI
    Former boss dobs in employee in WorkCover fraud

    premium_icon Former boss dobs in employee in WorkCover fraud

    News Insurer gets fraud tip off by Gladstone woman's former boss.

    New coal mine to employ up to 160 people

    premium_icon New coal mine to employ up to 160 people

    News New Bowen Basin coal mine to employ 145-160 people

    Local Islamic society responds to Christchurch terror attack

    premium_icon Local Islamic society responds to Christchurch terror attack

    News The president is calling for stronger political leadership.