4x4 parts, tools up for auction after store closure

An online auction has been launched after Opposite Lock Gladstone was placed in liquidation.

HUNDREDS of pieces of workshop equipment and four-wheel drive spare parts are up for auction following the closure of Opposite Lock Gladstone.

The store on Chapple St was put into liquidation on February 24.

B&T Advisory's Travis Pullen has been appointed as liquidator.

A business asset online auction has begun and people can bid for a range of auto mechanical workshop equipment and 4x4 parts.

People can place their bids on the Global Auctioneers website until noon on Thursday.

The items can also be viewed tomorrow 9am-3pm at 1/33 Chapple St.

There are 244 items for sale - mechanical workshop equipment, 4x4 spare parts, vehicle accessories, racing car spare parts and more.

As of yesterday at 1pm, some of the highest bids placed included $920 for a powered vehicle hoist, $1350 for a Mitsubishi forklift and $1300 for a mobile workshop tool box with tools.

At the cheaper end of the auction was a four-tier mobile workshop tool trolley with the highest bid of $50, a ute tray rubber liner for $25, aluminium bars for ute and roof racks for $10 and a travel fridge for $110.

For information or to view the items for sale visit globalauctioneers.com and click on Auctions.