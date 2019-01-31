'4th industrial revolution': Why Gladstone needs to prepare

Luis Arroyo: "Everyone is talking about the digital transformation - how businesses are implementing emerging technologies and go to the next level.”

PEOPLE are invited to a free forum to discuss the future of the Gladstone region's information and communication technology sector.

It is held by Startup Gladstone and will be moderated by Gladstone Area Water Board chief information officer Kiran Kewalramani.

Guest speakers include Quadnet managing director Syed Quadri, Bank of Queensland digital marketing chief Rachel Bauer and CQUniversity dean of Gladstone campuses Owen Nevin.

Startup Gladstone president Luis Arroyo said there were major gaps in the Gladstone region for people fluent in digital literacies.

"One of the reasons is the school system,” Mr Arroyo said.

"They don't see at this point in time (digital literacies) being a key driver in the education system.”

Digital literacies is a person's ability to access information and communicate via sources such as the internet, social media and mobile platforms.

Mr Arroyo said it is important due to the technology-driven "fourth industrial revolution”.

"In Gladstone, we know that this is an industrial town and it'll be a matter of time before industries and businesses become (aware) to implement these emerging technologies.”

Mr Arroyo said positions from ICT troubleshooters to large-infrastructure engineers are needed locally in the region.

"We're (also) hoping to identify what is the digital skill sets we currently have in the region,” he said.

The forum will be held at the Leo Zussino Building at the CQUniversity Marina campus between 4-5.30pm today.