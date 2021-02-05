4String muso joins line-up at Agnes festival

Tasmanian musician 4String Phil is ready to "stomp rock" at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival in two weeks time.

Known for his four-string cigar box and modified four-string electric and acoustic guitars, 4String Phil joins the extensive line-up to play at the main Marquee Stage.

The method behind the four-string madness came when the musician had a jam night 10 years ago.

Blues on Broadbeach said 4String Phil couldn’t achieve the sound he was looking for with six strings.

“Ten years ago, he picked up a guitar and thought ‘now this is for me’, but he just couldn’t get the sound he had in his head out with those six strings,” Blues on Broadbeach said via its website.

“So he took two off, belted out some tunes and didn’t look back.”

4String Phil also uses a modified tiler’s glue bucket as an instrument with a kick pedal and microphone, which he dubs as a “stomp bucket”.

“There have been a few prototypes, but with the one he uses now and his four string electric and acoustic guitars he makes his own unique blues and rock sound he likes to call ‘Stomp Rock’.”

This year’s Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival will be a COVID-safe event in line with the current government guidelines.

Festival goers will be required to check in via mobile device at entry and exit points.

Patrons are encouraged to familiarise themselves ahead of travelling to the festival via this link.