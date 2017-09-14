4CC shares important message on mental health

R U OK? Day is all about getting people talking and checking in with each other.

On Thursday, 4CC listeners and the community have been invited by the radio station to ask the big question at Stockland Gladstone stores displaying the R U OK? logo.

But 4CC breakfast announcer MJ Bailey said the day was not just about the question itself.

"The whole concept about Thursday is to get people talking,” Mr Bailey said.

"You may not feel suicidal, but a lot of people feel lonely because no-one actually reaches out to say how are you going.”

For Mr Bailey R U OK? Day is a very important day that should be running all year.

"I think personally there are so many people who need to reach out and talk to someone,” he said.

"That's the beauty of radio, where people can just pick up the phone and talk and get a positive response.”

Mr Bailey said people in modern society should treat each other with more empathy.

"We need to invigorate the public to start looking after each other,” he said.

"Gladstone should be one huge village, where we start talking.”

Mr Bailey worries for the younger generation.

"I feel sorry for the next generation because they're so involved in computer games and iPads, laptops, they forget that there's a real world out there,” he said.

Mr Bailey agrees that empathy is lacking in modern society, and believes starting a conversation is the key to having a successful and happy life.