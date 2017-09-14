28°
News

4CC shares important message on mental health

SMALL TALK: 4CC breakfast announcer MJ Bailey is encouraging people to start a conversation.
SMALL TALK: 4CC breakfast announcer MJ Bailey is encouraging people to start a conversation. Caroline Tung
Caroline Tung
by

R U OK? Day is all about getting people talking and checking in with each other.

On Thursday, 4CC listeners and the community have been invited by the radio station to ask the big question at Stockland Gladstone stores displaying the R U OK? logo.

But 4CC breakfast announcer MJ Bailey said the day was not just about the question itself.

"The whole concept about Thursday is to get people talking,” Mr Bailey said.

"You may not feel suicidal, but a lot of people feel lonely because no-one actually reaches out to say how are you going.”

For Mr Bailey R U OK? Day is a very important day that should be running all year.

"I think personally there are so many people who need to reach out and talk to someone,” he said.

"That's the beauty of radio, where people can just pick up the phone and talk and get a positive response.”

Mr Bailey said people in modern society should treat each other with more empathy.

"We need to invigorate the public to start looking after each other,” he said.

"Gladstone should be one huge village, where we start talking.”

Mr Bailey worries for the younger generation.

"I feel sorry for the next generation because they're so involved in computer games and iPads, laptops, they forget that there's a real world out there,” he said.

Mr Bailey agrees that empathy is lacking in modern society, and believes starting a conversation is the key to having a successful and happy life.

Topics:  4cc mental health michael j bailey r u ok? day stockland gladstone

Gladstone Observer
Good Samaritan left traumatised after tragedy

Good Samaritan left traumatised after tragedy

A passerby tried to save a 61-year-old man, who died from a suspected heart attack while riding his bike at Seventeen Seventy.

Major Gladstone refinery searching for apprentices now

JOB READY: Rio Tinto Yarwun apprentices Richie O'Brien, Alex Smith, Morgan Dahl and Zac Piredda are keen to meet the 2018 apprenticeship programme recruits.

Nine days left to apply for recruitment drive.

Man could have to fire staff, lose business over criminal conviction

Kirkwood Rd.

Man says his business is on the line and eight of his staff.

TRAGIC: Man suffers suspected fatal heart attack in 1770

Ambos did CPR on the man for at least 30 minutes.

Local Partners