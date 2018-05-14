4CC radio star Mel Foster is a 'yes mum'

MUM'S THE WORD: 4CC's Mel Foster was chosen from around Australia by Stockland as one of the company's Mother's Day poster girls.

GLADSTONE'S golden girl of the airwaves, Mel Foster, says she has a problem.

She says yes to everything.

Which is probably part of the reason why she's been nominated as Stockland's poster girl for a new series, Those Who Mum - because she couldn't say no.

Now the mother-of-three is sharing her story of motherhood with the whole of Australia.

"I end up double booking myself a lot," Mel, 33, said.

"But I do say a strong no to the kids having chocolate syrup for breakfast."

With a resume history of working as a pizza delivery girl, cleaner and nail technician, the radio star said the most rewarding job is being a mum.

But she's not just a mum to her 15-year-old twins and eight-year-old son. Mel juggles her partner's two son's and has been caring for other children since she was 20.

"I first had my twins when I was 18, so I started life as a single mum straight off the bat," she said.

"I had grand plans after I finished school to do big things, but my plans quickly changed after I had the girls.

"I think I've had every job under the sun but it has always been to take care of my children. They are always my number one priority and I think that's why I say yes to everything."

Mel is at a point now where she's focussing on her career.

She loves her job at 4CC and says she's finally found something that fits her like a glove and allows her to "be who I am".

Her secret to staying sane and enjoying life is to spend "one magic hour" on herself.

"Once a month I get my nails done, its my mum treat to myself and it's something that only I get to enjoy for myself," she said.

"I have taken the kids with me before but I've made it my thing now that only I get to do.

"Every mum has that moment where they look in the mirror and go "my life has changed" but change is good as long as you're not forgetting about yourself.

"I work at 4CC, help my partner Steve run his business and also do work for media. I need to have at least one hour for myself somewhere in between.

"But I've found happiness."

Mel said her job as a mum was getting her children to be just be themselves.

"I do say yes to everything because it makes me happy, but watching my children grow up is extraordinary, they are little pieces of me but not me at all," she said.