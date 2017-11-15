Menu
4CC official opening: Station has strong family ties

FAMILY TIES: 4CC breakfast host Michael J Bailey, Grant Broadcasters chair Janet Cameron, 4CC general manager Jace McIntyre, regional general manager Matt Chapman and Grant Broadcasters CEO Grant Cameron at the 4CC official opening.
MATT HARRIS
GLADSTONE-based radio station 4CC marked their official opening at its new headquarters on Glenlyon St last night and the station's owners were on hand to mark the occasion.

The station is owned by Grant Broadcasters, a family-owned media company founded in 1942 by Walter Grant.

In 1961 Walter's wife, Christina took over the company and it stayed in her hands until 1972 when current managing director Janet Cameron took over.

Mrs Cameron is the daughter of Walter Grant and has been at the helm for more than 40 years, sharing responsibility of the company with her children.

"We're now in our third generation and my three children are all involved in the company," she said.

"I certainly couldn't have imagined where we'd be today. The industry has changed from a lot of individual ownerships to a number of companies who own regional stations.

"That's been a trend, not just in radio but other industries as well."

4CC targets the over 45s market, but station manager Jace McIntyre says that demographic is starting to shift to a younger market.

"We do very well in our target demographic, but we've noticed the people who come in here to collect prizes are getting a lot younger than they used to be so we're reaching more of a 35-plus demographic," he said.

"We're getting more younger-type music on the station and it seems to be working - we get a lot of positive comments around town."

