4CC broadcasting LIVE in support of Special Olympics

Cr Cindi Bush, Mel Foster and Michael Bailey with special olympians George Button and Rachel Smith at the Stockland 4CC fundraiser.

Cr Cindi Bush, Mel Foster and Michael Bailey with special olympians George Button and Rachel Smith at the Stockland 4CC fundraiser. Matt Taylor GLA2610174CC

RADIO station 4CC are broadcasting live from Stockland at Gladstone this morning, in an effort to continue raising funds for 11 Gladstone athletes taking part in the Special Olympics trails in Adelaide.

The team will be broadcasting from 9am until midday and are using opportunity for the community to give generously, as well as meet some of the special athletes who will be competing in April next year.

4CC breakfast announcer, Michael J Bailey, stressed the importance of getting behind these local heroes.

"It's very hard for families to get involved with sport; here's 11 special Olympians who are desperate to not only represent Australia, but the local region,” MJ said.

"If we as locals can get behind them and show them support, I reckon there'll be just that extra 5% push to get over the finish line.

"Whether its a dollar, a thousand, whatever you can afford. We're down here with the buckets, we're asking for donations. 100% of this money goes towards the families.”

Michael J Bailey speaks to Cr Cindi Bush, during 4CC's livebroadcast at Stockland Gladstone, in support of the Special Olympics team. Matt Taylor GLA2610174CC

Debbie Knust, chair of Special Olympics Gladstone, is extremely grateful for the support from the community.

"It means the world to us. I don't know how our club would have raised the funds without this wonderful generosity,” she said.

"Without all these wonderful organisations behind us, I doubt we'd have been able to raise the funds, so I'm extremely grateful.”

The team from 4CC will be at Stockland Gladstone from 9am until midday, along with the athletes and some of the staff who will be taking the team to Adelaide.

Donations can also be made through the Special Olympics GoFundMe page.