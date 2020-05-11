Menu
A 49-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing drugs in Gladstone Magistrates Court.
Crime

49yo ‘fortunate’ he didn’t have more drugs

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th May 2020 5:00 AM
A 49-YEAR-OLD was “fortunate” he was not caught with more drugs, a court has been told.

David William O’Connor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to possess dangerous drugs and fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court O’Connor had a three-page criminal ­history with many drug charges.

Mr Boyd said this instance was low level, with O’Connor found with 14.6g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said since the incident his client had had counselling.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said: “Fortunate for him it’s not a large amount of drugs.”

O’Connor was sentenced to one month imprisonment, fully suspended for 12 months.

gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrate's court
Gladstone Observer

