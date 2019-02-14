Menu
Borumba Dam.
Borumba Dam. Queensland Police
News

49-year-old Borumba Dam camper missing for 8 days

Shelley Strachan
by
13th Feb 2019 1:28 PM
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 49-year-old man reported missing in the Borumba Dam area at Imbil.

Bruce Skewes was camping in the vicinity of the dam, near the scenic lookout on Yabba Creek Road but has not made contact with family or friends since February 5.

 

Bruce Skewes has not been seen or heard from since February 5.
He is described as Caucasian, 180 centimetres tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Bruce or know his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

 

Borumba Dam from the air (circa early 1970s).
Borumba Dam from the air (circa early 1970s). State Libraries Queensland

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900273183

