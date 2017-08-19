48 HOURS OF THINGS TO DO

25°
19th Aug 2017
INTERCITY IMAGES: Bianca and Jasmine Sparshott with 4CC's Michael J Bailey and others at the 2017 Gladstone Images launch.
INTERCITY IMAGES: Bianca and Jasmine Sparshott with 4CC's Michael J Bailey and others at the 2017 Gladstone Images launch. Elena Korotkaia

Head to the Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum to check out a joint display of Japanese and Australian photographs by Saiki City and Gladstone Region. The exhibition is presented in conjunction with the Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee and supported by Gladstone Regional Council. Opening hours are 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday.

Lunch with Miranda

The Gecko Valley Winery is hosting a special lunch from 12 to 2pm on Sunday. The winery is situated on a rise overlooking the vineyards surrounded by 100 hectares of beautiful rolling woodland, with Mt Larcom in the distance. Bookings are essential, phone: 49790400.

Movie Release: The Dark Tower

Newly released at Gladstone Cinemas, this movie is a continuation of Stephen King's novels by the same name. It is likely to be popular with sci-fi and fantasy fans.

Rotary Kmart Midday Markets

The Kmart Midday Markets will be on Sunday. Come and enjoy the family friendly all-weather free markets. New stalls are popping up at almost every market.

Friends in Art Exhibition

Catch the latest work by this local art group before it's too late. You can find them at the art gallery in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens this weekend. Artwork prices range from $35 to $350.

Free celebration

THE Rockhampton and District Amateur Radio Club will broadcast from HMAS Gladstone and Little Sea Hill Lighthouse from 9am-4pm today to celebrate International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend. Sausages and cold drinks available for gold coin donation towards the Gladstone Maritime Museum. HMAS Gladstone tours also on offer.

Botanic to Bridge

GRAB your joggers, it's time for GPC's Botanic to Bridge. Gladstone's largest fun run, with 3km or 8km routes, is on tomorrow morning.

