48 hours of things to do this weekend

The Santos GLNG Mayoral Carols By Candlelight. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

The Santos GLNG Mayoral Carols By Candlelight. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA041215XMAS

Drag racing finals return

The Central Queensland Drag Racing Association 2017 Championship finals are in Benaraby on Saturday. Gates open at 10am. Spectator admission from 11am-1pm.

Qualifying round takes place from 1-5pm. Racing from 5.30-10pm, subject to nominations and oil downs.

Adults $20, members $15, children $15 (13-16 years old), children free (under 13 with an accompanying adult), family $50 (two adults and two children). Full bar and catering available on site.

Benaraby drag races. Mike Richards GLA220717DRAG

The Eagles tribute

The Australian Eagles perform live at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday from 8pm-midnight.

State-of-the-art sound and lighting will deliver an authentic tribute experience of the legendary US group The Eagles.

Door open at 8pm.

Tickets are available for $10 on pre sale or can be bought at the door or at Oztix.

Big art vote

Visit the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum for your chance to view and vote for your favourite work at the 42nd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

The awards' exhibition is on display until Thursday, December 7.

The gallery and museum is open from Monday to Saturday between 10am-5pm. Entry is free.

Qigong class

Join Angela Larose for the last session of qigong this year at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The class will be held below the cafe deck at 7.30am on Sunday.

SUBMISSIONS READY: Queensland Alumina Limited communications and communities advisor Jessica Ksiazek, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum curator Jo Duke and Rio Tinto Yarwun communities and communications specialist Chin Ching Soo with the 2017 Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards entry forms. Elena Korotkaia

Carols in the park

Boyne Island Lions Club and school choirs present Lions Carols in the Park on Sunday.

The family event at Bray Park starts at 5pm with a sausage sizzle.

Santa will arrive at 5.30pm with will be followed by carols by the combined school choir at 6pm.