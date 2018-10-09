$4.7M PROJECT: Plans revealed for Toolooa High upgrade

The Department of Education has released its plans for the proposed new learning centre at Toolooa State High School.

ONE of the region's largest high schools will be expanded to help cope with an influx of students expected in two years.

The Department of Education has released its plans for the $4.7 million construction of a new two-storey learning centre at Toolooa State High School.

The upgrades will include the new secondary learning centre, a covered pathway linking the new building to the rest of the school and repurposing the existing music room in the junior secondary precinct into a general learning space.

The new centre will be located at 2 Phillip St.

The Environmental Assessment Report for the Six Full Cohort Program project said the upgrades would "future proof" the school.

It said by 2020 secondary schools will experience six full cohorts for the first time, a result of changes to the state's primary and secondary education system implemented in 2007.

"Namely, these changes included the introduction of a Prep year, changes to the starting age of Year 1 students and Year 7 moving to secondary schooling from primary," the report said.

"These changes created a smaller cohort (referred to as the half-cohort) of students across the state.

"In 2020 secondary schools will experience six full co-horts (years 7-12) for the first time."

Across Queensland 17,000 additional students are expected by 2020.

As of February, Toolooa State High School had 1040 students and an enrolment capacity of 1100.

Based on the department's forecast, the school population is expected to grow to 1187 students by 2020.

"The proposed works are intended to future proof the school while providing facilities that improve the amenity of the Toolooa SHS consistent with current standards and sited with consideration of the functionality of the buildings, and connection with existing and planned future buildings," the report said.

The department has also recommended upgrades to the already congested Phillip St entrance to the school.

A traffic report showed Phillip St was currently operating "over capacity" and was described as "very poor" during morning and afternoon peak hour on weekdays.

It recommended upgrading the street to have angled parking on one side.

The report said while funding has only been allocated for the new learning centre project, more funding could be made available in the future to upgrade the school's parking facilities.

The funding for the project was announced this year in the 2018-19 state budget as part of the Queensland Government's $250 million 2020 Ready program aimed at preparing schools for the increased enrolments.

Construction is expected to start next year.