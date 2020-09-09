$47.1M assigned to help Queensland’s fire fight

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with members from Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited, Mt Larcom Show Society, Gladstone Regional Council and Mt Larcom and District Rural Fire Service.

A FUNDING boost of $47.1 million is set to assist Rural Fire Service volunteers, such as those in the Gladstone region, this bushfire season.

The announcement coincided with Yellow Ribbon Day 2020, where Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford announced an increase to the Rural Fire Service budget.

Queenslanders were urged to show their support for Queensland’s hardworking RFS volunteers by wearing a yellow ribbon today.

Queensland has more than 30,000 RFS volunteers across 1,400 rural fire brigades and Yellow Ribbon Day was the perfect time to recognise the contribution of these women and men.

Mr Crawford said the unwavering dedication of RFS volunteers was paramount to keeping Queensland communities safe.

“Today I’m proudly announcing $47.1m to support the ongoing work of our RFS,” he said.

“The 2019 bushfire season was unlike anything we’ve seen before, but thanks to our volunteer fireys, we made it through even more resilient than before.”

“The devastating fires across the state saw our RFS volunteers work tirelessly to protect Queenslanders.

“Not only were they fighting fires in their own communities but were deployed to other parts of Queensland and interstate to combat the wider bushfire threat.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Commissioner Greg Leach also acknowledged the tireless work of RFS volunteers.

“From my first day as Commissioner in the midst of the 2019 bushfires, I have seen the amazing contribution that our RFS volunteers provide,” Mr Leach said.

“Day after day they always showed up, and in some cases never went home, giving up their own time to help others.”

Mr Leach said as well as fighting fires, volunteers also conducted some of the state’s most crucial bushfire mitigation tasks to prepare Queensland.

“Becoming a volunteer RFS firefighter allows you to gain so many valuable skills, and anyone interested in joining should have a chat to their local brigade,” he said.

“It is a great way to meet new people, make new friends and learn new skills through a range of different roles.”