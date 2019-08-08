$4.5million communication project up for tender

FUTURE MOVE: Network tower locations that will be upgraded to a private microwave network for the Gladstone Regional Council.

THE Gladstone Regional Council is seeking tenders for new network infrastructure that will keep its water and wastewater monitoring and control system connected.

The $4.5million project will see radio network equipment replaced by a private microwave communications network.

The project will be constructed at 19 brownfield sites and one greenfield site within the region.

A council spokesperson said the 900 MHz radio equipment needed to be replaced because the bandwidth would be reallocated to telecommunication providers by 2021.

"Council has undertaken extensive investigations, optioneering and communication pathway detailed design to develop the framework for a new private microwave communications network to replace the existing 900Mhz radio network currently supporting council's water and wastewater assets,” they said.

The design and construction elements include: new communication towers; communication huts; microwave radio systems; main power and hybrid/solar power systems; conduit, cable ladder and pit infrastructure; lightning protection and earthing systems; configuration of remote telemetry units, development of SCADA templates and programming; associated major civil works, access road construction, demolition and relocation of existing services.

"The upgrade will ensure continued, reliable monitoring and control of council's water and wastewater facilities across the Gladstone Region,” a spokesperson said.

"The project is scheduled to commence in December 2019 and is expected to be completed over an 18-month period.”

The estimated cost of the project is $4.5million overall with $1.3million of expenditure anticipated for this financial year.

Tender deadline is 2pm September 10. Apply at lgtenderbox.com.au