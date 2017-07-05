Stockland's $45m Rocky plans revealed, but where's our upgrade?

STOCKLAND has revealed plans for a $45 million upgrade for its Rockhampton centre while its five-year old redevelopment plans for Gladstone remain stagnant.

The shopping centre giant made an application to the Rockhampton Regional Council this week for an expansion to its centre at the "beef capital".

Stockland Shopping Centre Gladstone, Kin Kora. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA190815STOCKLAND

Meanwhile, there is no start date for the $150 million redevelopment mooted for Gladstone's centre and announced in late-2012.

Asked if the development was still going ahead, Stockland regional development manager John White said they were working to find the "best outcome" for the $150 million project.

"We continue to work through the redevelopment plans for Stockland Gladstone to find the best outcome for the project," Mr White said.

"We'll continue to keep our customers, retailers and local and state government up-to-date and thank everyone for their strong interest and support."

Stockland Rockhampton, already three times the size of Gladstone's centre, could have a new entertainment and leisure precinct if the $45 million project gets the go-ahead.

Artist's impressions of the proposed $45 million expansion of Stockland Rockhampton. Contributed

The company hopes to connect the existing centre with an expanded cinema complex via a covered mall from The Terrace, introducing dozens of new retail spaces.

Included in the expansion will be 15 new car parking spaces, taking the total to over 2800.

In Gladstone, Mr White said the shopping centre giant has invested $3.5 million in upgrades in the past two years.

The upgrades include installing free customer Wi-Fi, new LED lighting and entrance way upgrades.

He pointed out they had also attracted new retailers Schnitz, Burger Urge, The Rock and Just Cuts.

Mr White revealed Sparkles Carwash will also open at Stockland Gladstone next month.