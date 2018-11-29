450 gymnasts performing in musical extravaganza

BALANCING ACT: The Gladstone Gymnastics Club will be holding two performances on Sunday at the GECC.

THIS weekend the Gladstone Gymnastics Club will hold a 'Musical Extravaganza' at the GECC featuring athletes aged from four to 80.

Club administrator Amy Dew said there will be 450 participants in the show and she's just as excited as the performers.

"The club has put on a show each year for the past 36 years, but it's the first one I've put together," she said.

"Every year it's a different theme, but it's amazing for the audience to watch."

She said the two hour show consists of gymnasts of all ages showcasing their skills as they perform to music.

"We'll be performing to all the classics," Ms Dew said.

"Like songs from Grease and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The end of year display is also a chance to say farewell to some of the gymnasts.

"We've got six gymnasts leaving this year, some are going to university or leaving town, which is a bit sad," she said.

"We'll have a special tribute for them."

Ms Dew said the sport of gymnastics is very popular in Gladstone

"We've been a club for 41 years and have over 800 registered members," she said.

"We're one of the biggest clubs in the region and gymnastics is the second fastest growing sport in Queensland."

With this number of members it's little wonder Ms Dew is not surprised to have a member over 80 years of age participating.

"There's a class for everyone," she said.

"We get excited when older people come in and see how quickly they improve."

To learn more about the club visit the Gladstone Gymnastic Club Facebook page.

Pulse Fast Facts

Gladstone Gymnastics 'Musical Extravaganza'

When: December 2

Time: 10am and 2pm

Where: GECC

Tickets:

Adult $24

GECC Loyalty Member $15

Concession/Senior $15

Child $5

Student $10

Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children) $60

Contact: 49722822