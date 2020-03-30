45-year-old back in court after 15 years

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman found herself back in front of a magistrate after 15 years of staying out of trouble on Friday.

The mum of three pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug at Gladstone Magistrate’s Court.

The court was told, on February 14, the woman was pulled over on Campbell St, Clinton when police conducted a search and found a capsule with 0.5 grams of MDMA in her wallet.

At the time she told police she’d never seen the capsule before and didn’t know how it got there.

She told the court the pill belonged to her friend and she had forgotten about it for months.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was “a shame” to see her back in court for the first time since 2005.

She was fined $600. No conviction was recorded.