45 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

IN THE market?

45 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

44 Charles Street, West Gladstone Qld 4680

This three bedroom, two bathroom property is a renovated Queenslander situated on a large 1344m2 allotment shaded by well-established trees. It listed for $445,000.

44 Charles Street, West Gladstone Qld 4680

17 Longreach Court, Tannum Sands, Qld 4680

This four bedroom, two bathroom contemporary home is situated in a family friendly neighbourhood. It listed for $579,000.

17 Longreach Court, Tannum Sands, Qld 4680

3/46 Yarroon Street, Gladstone Central Qld 4680

This three storey, multi living unit provides the perfect starting point for a first home buyer or investor looking for a low maintenance value packed property. It will go to auction on March 24.