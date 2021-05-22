$4.30 Aldi item takes out huge title

Coffee is a big deal in Australia - so big, there's an award about which is best and who better to vote than the people of Australia themselves.

This year, Canstar Blue surveyed more than 940 Aussie consumers for their feedback on the brands of coffee beans they've purchased to grind and brew at home, within the last three months.

They rated more than 10 of the most popular brands in Australia on taste, aroma, texture, packaging, variety, value for money and overall satisfaction.

And the brand to come out on top is Aldi's very own Lazzio coffee which took out the title of Best Coffee (beans and ground coffee) in Canstar's latest Most Satisfied Customer Awards.

Aussies have rated ALDI’s Lazzio best for coffee beans and ground coffee in Canstar Blue’s 2021 Awards. Picture: Supplied

There's six different types of Lazzio coffee that feature in the range, costing between $4.30 for its Peru Ground to $11.99 for 1kg of its Dark Beans.

"We couldn't be more excited that our Lazzio range has been recognised," Varun Raheja, coffee buying director at ALDI Australia said.

Lazzio, which is only sold at Aldi stores nationwide, is roasted in Melbourne.

"There's nothing like starting your day with a perfect cup of coffee and the satisfying feeling of savings in the back pocket," Mr Raheja said.

Harris came in second spot with its coffee roasted in Melbourne. Picture: Supplied

Grinders closely followed in third spot with its in-home range also coming in beans and ground coffee. Picture: Supplied

Aldi was the only one to score a five-star rating for overall satisfaction, but both Harris and Grinders weren't far behind, coming in second and third respectively.

Harris actually beat Aldi in the Aroma and Variety categories, while Grinders, who recently introduced the first compostable coffee capsules, had a consistent four-star rating in all seven categories, except Variety.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our in-home Grinders coffee beans are in the top three,

Sally Byrne, Grinders Coffee general manager told news.com.au.

"We strive towards creating a consistent and memorable coffee experience for all our customers. Our home is Australia. We care about Australians and their coffee tastes, from the moment we opened on Lygon Street (Melbourne) in 1962 to now all over the country."

Coles’ coffee nabbed fourth spot. Aussies have rated the top 10 ‘best coffee beans’ in the country. Picture: Supplied

Coles Urban Coffee Culture came in fourth, followed by LavAzza, Woolworths (generic coffee brand), Caffe Aurora, Vittoria, Bean Ground & Drunk Organic, with Gloria Jeans taking out the tenth spot.

Harris also scored full marks for packaging, similar to LavAzza and Woolworths when it came to variety.

In 2019, Aussies consumed on average around 1.91kg of coffee per person, out of which 1.39kg were roast coffee and around 0.53kg.

In fact, Canstar Blue's 2021 review found that almost one-in-three (29 per cent) of respondents prefer to make their cuppa at home rather than buying a coffee outside.

A fifth of respondents (21 per cent) said they try to buy fair-trade beans, although the portion of people who buy takeaway coffee and use a reusable mug or 'keep cup' has slightly declined to 16 per cent (from 20 per cent in 2020).

Meanwhile, 13 per cent of Aussies worry that they drink too much coffee, and 11 per cent regularly drink decaf.

