Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
4 Orungal Street Clinton Qld 4680 Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
4 Orungal Street Clinton Qld 4680 Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
News

43 PROPERTIES: Homes you can inspect this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Nov 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE market for a new home?

 

More than 40 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

245/80 Glenlyon Street, Gladstone Central, Qld 4680

 

Described by the real estate agent as the 'perfect unit' if you work in the city. This top floor unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a stone-top kitchen.

 

$190,000

 

245/80 Glenlyon Street, Gladstone Central, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
245/80 Glenlyon Street, Gladstone Central, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

4 Orungal Street, Clinton, Qld 4680

 

If you're looking for a home to suit a growing family, this property could be the one for you. This property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two garages.

 

$529,000

4 Orungal Street Clinton Qld 4680 Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
4 Orungal Street Clinton Qld 4680 Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au

28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680

 

This property boasts plenty of potential with three bedrooms, open plan living, kitchen with ample storage and an outside deck. It will go to auction.

 

For Auction

 

28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

 

 

 

4 Orungal Street, Clinton Qld 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
4 Orungal Street, Clinton Qld 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
observer open homes open homes gladstone property guides real estate
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    How snakes got their slither

    How snakes got their slither
    • 21st Nov 2019 1:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fascinating’ Agnes Water property listed for offers above $550k

        premium_icon ‘Fascinating’ Agnes Water property listed for offers above...

        News AN Agnes Water home recently listed for sale has been described as perfect for an Airbnb or to operate a “therapeutic home business” from.

        GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music and more

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music and more

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone...

        CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on deadly hit and run

        CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on deadly hit and run

        News Appeal for witnesses to the hit and run that killed Stephen Moore.

        Singer nominated for Golden Guitar

        premium_icon Singer nominated for Golden Guitar

        News Gladstone-raised Hayley Marsten was shocked to receive a nomination for Alt Country...