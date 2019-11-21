43 PROPERTIES: Homes you can inspect this weekend

IN THE market for a new home?

More than 40 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

245/80 Glenlyon Street, Gladstone Central, Qld 4680

Described by the real estate agent as the 'perfect unit' if you work in the city. This top floor unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a stone-top kitchen.

$190,000

245/80 Glenlyon Street, Gladstone Central, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

4 Orungal Street, Clinton, Qld 4680

If you're looking for a home to suit a growing family, this property could be the one for you. This property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two garages.

$529,000

4 Orungal Street Clinton Qld 4680 Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au

28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680

This property boasts plenty of potential with three bedrooms, open plan living, kitchen with ample storage and an outside deck. It will go to auction.

For Auction

28 Hibiscus Avenue, Sun Valley, Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

4 Orungal Street, Clinton Qld 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au