40 YEARS: GPC celebrates huge milestone

GLADSTONE Ports Corporations RG Tanna Coal Terminal celebrates 40 years of operation today.

The facility was officially opened on May 7, 1980, by Sir James McNeill, Chairman of BHP and the then Premier of Queensland Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Acting chief executive Craig Walker said the terminal had two major expansions since that time, allowing Gladstone to become one of Queensland’s largest coal exporters.

“It is an honour to be part of GPC today as we celebrate this major milestone. I know every member of the GPC family will feel a sense of pride.”

Bulk handling manager Robert Torrisi said he was extremely proud to wear GPC’s uniform.

“I want to sincerely thank not only our staff today, but the wider Gladstone community for their support of our operations,” Mr Torrisi said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the milestone was cause for celebration.

“RG Tanna Coal Terminal has played a major part in our region’s success to date,” Mr Butcher said.

Port Central superintendent Brad Hill shares his anniversary year with the terminal, reaching 40 years’ service in 2020.

“My fondest memory was and still is the people that l was fortunate enough to have worked with,” Mr Hill said.

GPC celebrated 106 years of operation in March.