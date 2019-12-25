40+ PHOTOS: Your pets dressed as Santa Paws/Claws 2019

WE asked and you delivered! Gladstone’s pets won’t be “dachshund” through the snow this year but their owners have made sure they don’t miss out on the Christmas spirit.

The Observer asked its readers on Facebook to submit photos of their pets sporting their little red jackets or Christmas costumes.

Whether it’s a stripy elf costume, a little Santa hat or the entire ensemble – the results are too cute not to share.

So if you’re feeling the holiday blues- just take a look at what some pets will be rocking around the Christmas tree in this year.