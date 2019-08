Matt Taylor Full Profile Login to follow

THE tenth Botanic to bridge fun run has come to an end, with a record turnout celebrating the event's decade long stand as a premier Gladstone event.

Thousands pounded the pavement as runners, walkers and joggers strapped on their running shoes for a good cause.

Young and old, male or female, everyone was part of the festivities for either a three kilometre or eight kilometre run in the morning winter sun.