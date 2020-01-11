Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

News premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News premium_icon YOUR VOTE: Gladstone readers post favourite photos

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Surf, sand and sun in Agnes Water

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone brings in 2020 with a bang

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunny day at Tannum

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun at East Shores

News premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Your pets dressed as Santa Paws/Claws...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Appreciating our emergency service...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Family fun at the races

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Big splash at QAL family event

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Toy Run attracts the masses

News

News premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Alarna’s Dance Academy concert

Maliha and Thea Pajonk with Katie Kelly at the Mayor's Christmas Carols on December 6.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Christmas spirit in Gladstone

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Preparing for the All Boats Regatta

News premium_icon PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fashions of the world

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bowls club celebrates 80 years

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Drag races at Benaraby Raceway

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jan 2020 7:45 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER being postponed late last year The Calliope Boxing Day races went ahead on Saturday in perfect weather and brought hundreds of people out to the Calliope Jockey Club.

All the spectators dressed in their best race wear while others stepped it up in hope of taking home a prize from the Fashions on the Fields competition.

Trainers and their horses travelled across Queensland in hopes of taking home a win from the day.

Punters enjoyed the races hoping Saturday would be their lucky day.

The coveted Calliope Cup went to Rockhampton trainer Geoffrey Elliott as his horse Ruffy Road and jockey Tasha Chambers showed their skill in race 5.

Gladstone Observer