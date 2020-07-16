$40 million hubs: Cost of AFL upheaval revealed

Richmond training on the Gold Coast. 14/07/2020. Trent Cotchin with his oldest daughter Harper as wife Brooke looks on at training today . Pic: Michael Klein

The AFL is looking at a $4 million weekly bill to house up to 100 people for each Victorian club in Queensland hubs for the next 10 weeks.

St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary and teammate Jake Carlisle both have pregnant partners and are considering flying them north to be present when they give birth.

A "transitional hub" has been set up at the Mantra resort in Southport for partners and families to fly north and serve two weeks' quarantine before moving in with the footballers.

But it has emerged that not all partners would be leaving Melbourne.

The AFL said clubs would have to foot the cost of any numbers above 100, and already some teams have stipulated that a relationship must have been going for 12 months to be considered for hub life.

Flights and strict border exemptions for those partners and families heading north were being organised by the AFL on Wednesday night.

"Families and loved ones who want to join their partners in Queensland, we will facilitate this," AFL chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan said.

"There's some criteria around kids, those who are living with partners and those who are in longer-term relationships.

"It's not for someone who's had a partner for a few weeks, but anything that's of substance, we have people who will work through that criteria.

"We're not going to be silly about this."

The AFL is facing an enormous bill every week the hubs continue

19 DAYS STRAIGHT OF FOOTY

By Sam Landsberger

Players will agree to the AFL's bold plan to cram the remaining 100 home-and-away matches into eight to 10 weeks if the league releases its freeze on contracts.

The AFL Players' Association does not want players repeatedly backing up off four and five-day breaks - and risking injuries - without the ability to sign a new contract.

The league put a freeze on players signing contracts in March due to uncertainty surrounding the salary cap and list sizes.

The AFL wants to squash Rounds 9-12 into 19 consecutive days, starting on Wednesday July 29.

The football feast would see 33 games staged with six clubs to have the rolling bye in those rounds.

Every club will be given a bye in the run home except for Melbourne and Essendon, who still must play their Round 3 clash that was postponed.

The AFL wants to play some midweek double-headers as it looks to compress the final eight rounds into six weeks.

But the league will revert to the traditional Thursday-Sunday format for the final rounds to provide a normal lead-in to finals.

The Grand Final is now slated for October 17, which could be played at night following the Caulfield Cup. However, this year's race could be shifted to November 28 under a proposed Spring Carnival revamp.

Originally published as $40 million hubs: Cost of AFL upheaval revealed