40 jobs axed on another dark day for Australian cricket

Cricket Australia Deputy Chairman Earl Eddings and PM Scott Morrison attending the Prime Ministers XI vs South Africa match, a day-night one-day at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

CRICKET Australia has confirmed 40 jobs will be cut throughout the business on a dark day for the under-siege governing body.

Despite the forced resignation of Kevin Roberts as chief executive and a reset in financial estimates, CA Chairman Earl Eddings said mass job losses were still unavoidable, insisting cricket was not immune from the impacts of COVID-19.

All major domestic competitions including the Sheffield Shield and WBBL will run as full competitions, however, some lower-tier and under age programs have been paused for at least 12 months.

CA staff were left disgruntled back in April when 80 per cent were stood down on 20 per cent pay, but the pain only intensified yesterday as dozens were laid off permanently.

"Throughout COVID-19, the need to work closely with the cricket community and to move quickly as circumstances have changed has never been more important," Eddings said.

"With increasing clarity about the impact of COVID-19, we have managed the financial impact on our organisation, our people, our partners and players. There will still be painful decisions for some parts of our organisation but we have worked hard to carefully develop plans to protect our investment in community cricket and high performance cricket, while ensuring the game's financial sustainability."

Cricket Australia revealed an action plan presented to staff today which identified cost reductions of approximately $40 million a year, to partially mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

CA chairman Earl Eddings insists the ‘painful decisions’ were necessary for the game’s health.

However, job cuts were still deemed necessary with morale at the organisation at an all-time low.

"We recognise that this is a difficult time for Cricket Australia employees, particularly for those staff members affected by these redundancies and their families," said Eddings.

"However, our responsibility is clear: to navigate a path for cricket through this period of uncertainty and disruption to ensure we come out the other side sustainable in the short term and prosperous in the long term."

CA will look to slash travel budgets, marketing and advertising, cutting bonuses for senior management and keeping executives on ongoing pay reductions.

Australia A and some underage representative teams will be paused, but CA will continue domestic competitions and inclusion programs in full.