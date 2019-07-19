40 hectares burned ahead of fire season

HAZARDOUS LOAD: Fire crews have conducted preventative fire breaks across the Gladstone region.

MORE than 40ha of land near Glen Eden has been cleared of hazardous fire loads ahead of this year's fire season.

The back-burning near Gladstone-Benaraby Rd was conducted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

QFES Gladstone area inspector Craig Magick said the burns, conducted on Wednesday night, went well.

"It (the Glen Eden block) hadn't been burnt in a number of years and there was some very high fuel build-up over a considerable amount of time,” he said.

Crews were also busy around the Agnes Water-Seventeen Seventy area near Captain Cook Drive, Barton St and the Joseph Banks Conservation Park.

The hazard-reduction burns there were conducted by QFES, Gladstone Regional Council and the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing.

The Northern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook, released last month, predicted an "above normal” fire potential for forested areas south of Rockhampton to the NSW border.

In addition, the reported noted fire seasons in Queensland had been starting earlier and persisting longer each year since 1990.

Soil moisture has also been declared "below average” in the Gladstone region.

Mr Magick said there would be more hazard reduction burns in the coming months.

"We'll continue to identify those high risk areas and try to mitigate those ahead of the fire season.

"There's still a lot more to do.”

He urged all land owners to look at their risks and to start mitigating them before the start of the new season.

"If any private landowners require some assistance, they would need to contact their local Rural Fire Brigade.”

For more bushfire safety information, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.