42 Gladstone home owners that haven't paid their rates revealed

MOST of the owners of these 40 Gladstone homes had no intention to sell but the decision might not be up to them.
Gladstone Regional Council has given the owners a three-month deadline to pay up a total of more than half a million dollars.
The owner of four properties on Butler St owes a whopping $52,308 but others owe much less.
We have chosen to wait until closer to the deadline before revealing the exact addresses of the properties.
Note: Estimated cost is sources from realestat.com.au
1. TWO people listed as the owners of a property on Harvey Rd in Clinton owe $13,087.95.
Features: Three bedroom, one bathroom, and two car spaces
Area: 896m/sq
Estimated price: $275K-$349,999K
2. THE two owner of this Herbertson St property owe council $13,822.77 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space
Area: 812m/sq
Estimated price: $150K-$199,999K
3. THE two owners of this Hansen Crescent property in Clinton owe council $13,501.18 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and no car spaces.
Area: 597m/sq
Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K
5. ONE owner of this McGinlay St property owe council $14,371.81 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one bathroom, and one car space.
Area: 739m/sq
Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K
6. ONE owner of this Streeter St property in Clinton owe council $13,663.61 in unpaid rates.
Features: Four-bedroom, one bathroom, and one car space.
Area: 607m/sq
Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K
7. TWO owners of this Agnes St property in South Gladstone owe council $13,012.66 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space
Area: 630m/sq
Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K
8. TWO owners of this Carol St property in Sun Valley owe council $12,123.10 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space
Area: 893m/sq
Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K
9. TWO owners of this Trevally St property in Toolooa owe council $13,908.89 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.
Area: 680m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
10. ONE owner of this Nothling St property in New Auckland owe council $11,046.77 in unpaid rates.
Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space
Area: 96m/sq
Estimated price: For sale, $160K
11. TWO owners of this Panorama Court property in Glen Eden owe council $14,911.56 in unpaid rates.
Features: Four-bedroom, three-bathroom, and one car space
Area: 1458m/sq
Estimated price: $350K-439,999K
12. ONE owner of this Sutherland Court property in Telina owe council $16,191.74 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and one car space
Area: 884m/sq
Estimated price: $275K-349,999K
13. ONE owner of this Roberts St property in South Gladstone owe council $10,602.11 in unpaid rates.
Features: Two bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space
Area: 93m/sq
Estimated price: $150k-$199,999
14. ONE owner of this Auckland St property in Gladstone Central owe council $10,220.44 in unpaid rates.
Features: No informational available
Area: 103m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
15. ONE owner of this Curtis Island property owes council $3708.54 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 4047m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
16. ONE owner of this Sayre Ct property in Boyne Island owe council $17,113.43 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and one car space.
Area: 633m/sq
Estimated price: For sale, $290K
17. TWO owners of this Morcom St property in Caliope owe council $13,428.65 in unpaid rates.
Features: Six-bedroom, two bathroom, and three car spaces.
Area: 728m/sq
Estimated price: $275K-349,999K
18. TWO owners of this Bloomfield St property in Caliope owe council $11,161.88 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.
Area: 728m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
19. FIVE owners of this Dawes Lane property in the Boyne Valley owe council $6958.48 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 3036m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
20. TWO owners of this Macedon St property in Tannum Sands owe council $14,862.48 in unpaid rates.
Features: Four-bedroon, two-bathroom, and one car space.
Area: 3036m/sq
Estimated price: $275K-$349,999
21. TWO owners of this Latrobe St property in Tannum Sands owe council $13,404.83 in unpaid rates.
Features: Five-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two car spaces.
Area: 632m/sq
Estimated price: For sale, $479K
22. TWO owners of this Madigan St property in Tannum Sands owe council $14,941.72 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and three car spaces.
Area: 720m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
23. ONE owner of this Brown St property in Calliope owe council $10,856.63 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 1009m/sq
Estimated price: $200K-$274,999
24. ONE owner of these two Calliope River Road property's in West Stowe owe council $11,985.53 in unpaid rates.
1st house:
Features: Four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two car spaces
Area: 20.061 ha
Estimated price: $870K-$1,099,999
2nd house:
Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and no car spaces.
Area: 35.23 ha
Estimated price: $690K-$896,999
25. ONE owner of this Macullum St property in Calliope owe council $10,974.15 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one bathroom, two car spaces.
Area: 691m/sq
Estimated price: $200K-$274,999
26. TWO owners of this North Ridge Dr property in Calliope owe council $12,400.21 in unpaid rates.
Features: Four-bedroom, two bathroom, and two car spaces.
Area: 754m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
27. ONE owner of this Seaspray Dr property in Agnes Water owe council $8116.72 in unpaid rates.
Features: Only a lot.
Area: 708m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
28. ONE owner of this Deacon St property in Miriam Vale owe council $8373.29 in unpaid rates.
Features: Two-bedroom, one bathroom, and no car spaces.
Area: 1007m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
29. ONE owner of this Little St property in Rosedale owe council $4505.75 in unpaid rates.
Features: No bedrooms, one-bathroom, and no car spaces
Area: 2734m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
30. ONE owner of this Mineral Rd property in Rosedale owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 16.64 ha
Estimated price: No estimate available
31. ONE owner of this Taunton Rd property in Euleilah owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 16.11 ha
Estimated price: No estimate available
32. ONE owner of this Gorge Rd property in Euleilah owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.
Features: Two bedroom, no bathroom, and no car spaces
Area: 17.56m/sq
Estimated price: $350K-$439,999
33. ONE owner of this Round Hill Rd property in Captain Creek owe council $14,641.83 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and four car spaces.
Area: 485.674 ha
Estimated price: For sale, $575K
34. ONE owner of this Masthead Dr property in Agnes Water owe council $ 6137.08 in unpaid rates.
Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.
Area: 1.449 ha
Estimated price: No estimate available
35. ONE owner of this Whyte Crescent property in Agnes Water owe council $ 4519.84 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 1.533 ha
Estimated price: No estimate available
36. ONE owner of this Josefski Rd property in Agnes Water owe council $ 5686.86 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 1.498 ha
Estimated price: No estimate available
37. ONE owner of this Lavender Road property in Colosseum owe council $ 4789.64 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 11.347 ha
Estimated price: No estimate available
38. ONE owner of this Oyster Creek Road property in Oyster Creek owe council $ 9726.15 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 90.225 ha
Estimated price: No estimate available
39. ONE owner of this Southern Cross Close property in Telina owe council $12204.81 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 165m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
40. TWO owners of this Abbey Place property in Calliope owe council $14214.32 in unpaid rates.
Features: No information available
Area: 700m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
41. ONE owner of this Kurwongbah Street property in Boyne Island owe council $14362.36 in unpaid rates.
Features: Four-bedroom, two-bathroom, and three car spaces.
Area: 757m/sq
Estimated price: For rent, $195/week
42. ONE owner of these Butler St property's in New Auckland owe council $12276.65 in unpaid rates.
1st home:
Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.
Area: 81m/sq
Estimated price: For rent, $150/week
2nd home:
ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.
Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.
Area: 81m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
3rd home:
ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.
Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.
Area: 132m/sq
Estimated price: No estimate available
4th home:
ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.
Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.
Area: 131m/sq
Estimated price: For rent, $150/week