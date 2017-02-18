42 Gladstone home owners that haven't paid their rates revealed

LOOMING DEADLINE: One of the Gladstone homes that could be sold, if rates aren't paid.

MOST of the owners of these 40 Gladstone homes had no intention to sell but the decision might not be up to them.

Gladstone Regional Council has given the owners a three-month deadline to pay up a total of more than half a million dollars.

The owner of four properties on Butler St owes a whopping $52,308 but others owe much less.

We have chosen to wait until closer to the deadline before revealing the exact addresses of the properties.

Note: Estimated cost is sources from realestat.com.au

>>40 Gladstone property owners face sell-off over rates

1. TWO people listed as the owners of a property on Harvey Rd in Clinton owe $13,087.95.

Features: Three bedroom, one bathroom, and two car spaces

Area: 896m/sq

Estimated price: $275K-$349,999K

2. THE two owner of this Herbertson St property owe council $13,822.77 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 812m/sq

Estimated price: $150K-$199,999K

3. THE two owners of this Hansen Crescent property in Clinton owe council $13,501.18 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and no car spaces.

Area: 597m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

5. ONE owner of this McGinlay St property owe council $14,371.81 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 739m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

6. ONE owner of this Streeter St property in Clinton owe council $13,663.61 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroom, one bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 607m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

7. TWO owners of this Agnes St property in South Gladstone owe council $13,012.66 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 630m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

8. TWO owners of this Carol St property in Sun Valley owe council $12,123.10 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 893m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

9. TWO owners of this Trevally St property in Toolooa owe council $13,908.89 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 680m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

10. ONE owner of this Nothling St property in New Auckland owe council $11,046.77 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 96m/sq

Estimated price: For sale, $160K

11. TWO owners of this Panorama Court property in Glen Eden owe council $14,911.56 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroom, three-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 1458m/sq

Estimated price: $350K-439,999K

12. ONE owner of this Sutherland Court property in Telina owe council $16,191.74 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 884m/sq

Estimated price: $275K-349,999K

13. ONE owner of this Roberts St property in South Gladstone owe council $10,602.11 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 93m/sq

Estimated price: $150k-$199,999

14. ONE owner of this Auckland St property in Gladstone Central owe council $10,220.44 in unpaid rates.

Features: No informational available

Area: 103m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

15. ONE owner of this Curtis Island property owes council $3708.54 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 4047m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

16. ONE owner of this Sayre Ct property in Boyne Island owe council $17,113.43 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 633m/sq

Estimated price: For sale, $290K

17. TWO owners of this Morcom St property in Caliope owe council $13,428.65 in unpaid rates.

Features: Six-bedroom, two bathroom, and three car spaces.

Area: 728m/sq

Estimated price: $275K-349,999K

18. TWO owners of this Bloomfield St property in Caliope owe council $11,161.88 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 728m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

19. FIVE owners of this Dawes Lane property in the Boyne Valley owe council $6958.48 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 3036m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

20. TWO owners of this Macedon St property in Tannum Sands owe council $14,862.48 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroon, two-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 3036m/sq

Estimated price: $275K-$349,999

21. TWO owners of this Latrobe St property in Tannum Sands owe council $13,404.83 in unpaid rates.

Features: Five-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 632m/sq

Estimated price: For sale, $479K

22. TWO owners of this Madigan St property in Tannum Sands owe council $14,941.72 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and three car spaces.

Area: 720m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

23. ONE owner of this Brown St property in Calliope owe council $10,856.63 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 1009m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999

24. ONE owner of these two Calliope River Road property's in West Stowe owe council $11,985.53 in unpaid rates.

1st house:

Features: Four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two car spaces

Area: 20.061 ha

Estimated price: $870K-$1,099,999

​2nd house:

Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and no car spaces.

Area: 35.23 ha

Estimated price: $690K-$896,999

25. ONE owner of this Macullum St property in Calliope owe council $10,974.15 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one bathroom, two car spaces.

Area: 691m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999

26. TWO owners of this North Ridge Dr property in Calliope owe council $12,400.21 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroom, two bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 754m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

27. ONE owner of this Seaspray Dr property in Agnes Water owe council $8116.72 in unpaid rates.

Features: Only a lot.

Area: 708m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

28. ONE owner of this Deacon St property in Miriam Vale owe council $8373.29 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one bathroom, and no car spaces.

Area: 1007m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

29. ONE owner of this Little St property in Rosedale owe council $4505.75 in unpaid rates.

Features: No bedrooms, one-bathroom, and no car spaces

Area: 2734m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

30. ONE owner of this Mineral Rd property in Rosedale owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 16.64 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

31. ONE owner of this Taunton Rd property in Euleilah owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 16.11 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

32. ONE owner of this Gorge Rd property in Euleilah owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two bedroom, no bathroom, and no car spaces

Area: 17.56m/sq

Estimated price: $350K-$439,999

33. ONE owner of this Round Hill Rd property in Captain Creek owe council $14,641.83 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and four car spaces.

Area: 485.674 ha

Estimated price: For sale, $575K

34. ONE owner of this Masthead Dr property in Agnes Water owe council $ 6137.08 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 1.449 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

35. ONE owner of this Whyte Crescent property in Agnes Water owe council $ 4519.84 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 1.533 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

36. ONE owner of this Josefski Rd property in Agnes Water owe council $ 5686.86 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 1.498 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

37. ONE owner of this Lavender Road property in Colosseum owe council $ 4789.64 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 11.347 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

38. ONE owner of this Oyster Creek Road property in Oyster Creek owe council $ 9726.15 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 90.225 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

39. ONE owner of this Southern Cross Close property in Telina owe council $12204.81 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 165m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

40. TWO owners of this Abbey Place property in Calliope owe council $14214.32 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 700m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

41. ONE owner of this Kurwongbah Street property in Boyne Island owe council $14362.36 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroom, two-bathroom, and three car spaces.

Area: 757m/sq

Estimated price: For rent, $195/week

42. ONE owner of these Butler St property's in New Auckland owe council $12276.65 in unpaid rates.

1st home:

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 81m/sq

Estimated price: For rent, $150/week

​2nd home:

ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 81m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

​3rd home:

ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 132m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

​4th home:

ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 131m/sq

Estimated price: For rent, $150/week