32°
Property

42 Gladstone home owners that haven't paid their rates revealed

Luke J Mortimer
| 17th Feb 2017 5:20 PM Updated: 6:25 PM
LOOMING DEADLINE: One of the Gladstone homes that could be sold, if rates aren't paid.
LOOMING DEADLINE: One of the Gladstone homes that could be sold, if rates aren't paid.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOST of the owners of these 40 Gladstone homes had no intention to sell but the decision might not be up to them.

Gladstone Regional Council has given the owners a three-month deadline to pay up a total of more than half a million dollars.

TODAY | BREAKING: Gladstone's vacancy rate tumbles

PAY UP: Council has threatened to sell homes belonging to 42 property owners. Stock image.
PAY UP: Council has threatened to sell homes belonging to 42 property owners. Stock image. Mike Richards GLA221216REAL

The owner of four properties on Butler St owes a whopping $52,308 but others owe much less.

We have chosen to wait until closer to the deadline before revealing the exact addresses of the properties.

Note: Estimated cost is sources from realestat.com.au 

>>40 Gladstone property owners face sell-off over rates

1. TWO people listed as the owners of a property on Harvey Rd in Clinton owe $13,087.95.

Features: Three bedroom, one bathroom, and two car spaces

Area: 896m/sq

Estimated price: $275K-$349,999K

2. THE two owner of this Herbertson St property owe council $13,822.77 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 812m/sq

Estimated price: $150K-$199,999K

3. THE two owners of this Hansen Crescent property in Clinton owe council $13,501.18 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and no car spaces.

Area: 597m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

5. ONE owner of this McGinlay St property owe council $14,371.81 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 739m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

6. ONE owner of this Streeter St property in Clinton owe council $13,663.61 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroom, one bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 607m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

7. TWO owners of this Agnes St property in South Gladstone owe council $13,012.66 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 630m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

8. TWO owners of this Carol St property in Sun Valley owe council $12,123.10 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 893m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999K

9. TWO owners of this Trevally St property in Toolooa owe council $13,908.89 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 680m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

10. ONE owner of this Nothling St property in New Auckland owe council $11,046.77 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 96m/sq

Estimated price: For sale, $160K

11. TWO owners of this Panorama Court property in Glen Eden owe council $14,911.56 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroom, three-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 1458m/sq

Estimated price: $350K-439,999K

12. ONE owner of this Sutherland Court property in Telina owe council $16,191.74 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 884m/sq

Estimated price: $275K-349,999K

13. ONE owner of this Roberts St property in South Gladstone owe council $10,602.11 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space

Area: 93m/sq

Estimated price: $150k-$199,999

14. ONE owner of this Auckland St property in Gladstone Central owe council $10,220.44 in unpaid rates.

Features: No informational available

Area: 103m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

15. ONE owner of this Curtis Island property owes council $3708.54 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 4047m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

16. ONE owner of this Sayre Ct property in Boyne Island owe council $17,113.43 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 633m/sq

Estimated price: For sale, $290K

17. TWO owners of this Morcom St property in Caliope owe council $13,428.65 in unpaid rates.

Features: Six-bedroom, two bathroom, and three car spaces.

Area: 728m/sq

Estimated price: $275K-349,999K

18. TWO owners of this Bloomfield St property in Caliope owe council $11,161.88 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 728m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

19. FIVE owners of this Dawes Lane property in the Boyne Valley owe council $6958.48 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available      

Area: 3036m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

20. TWO owners of this Macedon St property in Tannum Sands owe council $14,862.48 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroon, two-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 3036m/sq

Estimated price: $275K-$349,999

21. TWO owners of this Latrobe St property in Tannum Sands owe council $13,404.83 in unpaid rates.

Features: Five-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 632m/sq

Estimated price: For sale, $479K

22. TWO owners of this Madigan St property in Tannum Sands owe council $14,941.72 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and three car spaces.

Area: 720m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available  

23. ONE owner of this Brown St property in Calliope owe council $10,856.63 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 1009m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999

24. ONE owner of these two Calliope River Road property's in West Stowe owe council $11,985.53 in unpaid rates.

1st house: 

Features: Four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two car spaces

Area: 20.061 ha

Estimated price: $870K-$1,099,999

​2nd house: 

Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and no car spaces.

Area: 35.23 ha

Estimated price: $690K-$896,999

25. ONE owner of this Macullum St property in Calliope owe council $10,974.15 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one bathroom, two car spaces.

Area: 691m/sq

Estimated price: $200K-$274,999

26. TWO owners of this North Ridge Dr property in Calliope owe council $12,400.21 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroom, two bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 754m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

27. ONE owner of this Seaspray Dr property in Agnes Water owe council $8116.72 in unpaid rates.

Features: Only a lot. 

Area: 708m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

28. ONE owner of this Deacon St property in Miriam Vale owe council $8373.29 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one bathroom, and no car spaces.

Area: 1007m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

29. ONE owner of this Little St property in Rosedale owe council $4505.75 in unpaid rates.

Features: No bedrooms, one-bathroom, and no car spaces

Area: 2734m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

30. ONE owner of this Mineral Rd property in Rosedale owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 16.64 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

31. ONE owner of this Taunton Rd property in Euleilah owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 16.11 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

32. ONE owner of this Gorge Rd property in Euleilah owe council $4207.11 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two bedroom, no bathroom, and no car spaces

Area: 17.56m/sq

Estimated price: $350K-$439,999

33. ONE owner of this Round Hill Rd property in Captain Creek owe council $14,641.83 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and four car spaces.

Area: 485.674 ha

Estimated price: For sale, $575K

34. ONE owner of this Masthead Dr property in Agnes Water owe council $ 6137.08 in unpaid rates.

Features: Three-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 1.449 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

35. ONE owner of this Whyte Crescent property in Agnes Water owe council $ 4519.84 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 1.533 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

36. ONE owner of this Josefski Rd property in Agnes Water owe council $ 5686.86 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 1.498 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

37.  ONE owner of this Lavender Road property in Colosseum owe council $ 4789.64 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 11.347 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

38. ONE owner of this Oyster Creek Road property in Oyster Creek owe council $ 9726.15 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 90.225 ha

Estimated price: No estimate available

39. ONE owner of this Southern Cross Close property in Telina owe council $12204.81 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 165m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

40. TWO owners of this Abbey Place property in Calliope owe council $14214.32 in unpaid rates.

Features: No information available

Area: 700m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

41. ONE owner of this Kurwongbah Street property in Boyne Island owe council $14362.36 in unpaid rates.

Features: Four-bedroom, two-bathroom, and three car spaces.  

Area: 757m/sq

Estimated price: For rent, $195/week

42. ONE owner of these Butler St property's in New Auckland owe council $12276.65 in unpaid rates.

1st home: 

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 81m/sq

Estimated price: For rent, $150/week

​2nd home: 

ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and one car space.

Area: 81m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

​3rd home: 

ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 132m/sq

Estimated price: No estimate available

​4th home: 

ONE owner of this Butler St property in New Auckland owe council $13344.02 in unpaid rates.

Features: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom, and two car spaces.

Area: 131m/sq

Estimated price: For rent, $150/week

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region gladstone regional council property

Just In

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Massive catch uncovered on alleged illegal boat

Massive catch uncovered on alleged illegal boat

29 MEN have been detained at a Gladstone wharf as authorities search boats.

BREAKING: Gladstone's vacancy rate tumbles

TURNAROUND: Gladstone's vacancy rates have kept within single digits for six months.

TENANTS are cleaning up Gladstone's high-end homes on the cheap.

42 Gladstone home owners that haven't paid their rates revealed

LOOMING DEADLINE: One of the Gladstone homes that could be sold, if rates aren't paid.

ADDRESSES and amount owing of Gladstone property owners revealed.

PHOTOS: Mouthwatering value of illegal fishing catch revealed

Fishermen on board this Vietnamese vessel were remanded in Gladstone yesterday, suspected of illegally catching sea cucumbers.

THE MOUTHWATERING dollar-value of alleged illegal fishing catch.

Local Partners

'Truckie serial killer': Person most likely to murder in Gladstone

A GLADSTONE murder would have to be committed by an outsider.

Why Benaraby is the place to be for Gladstone region lovers

Benaraby Progress Association treasurer Valda Garson, right, practises her dance moves with Elaine Cox.

Benaraby Progress Association holding St. Valentine's Dance.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

THE self proclaimed Gympie "dag” who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is about to launch a TV series

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

GET NOTICED HERE - SHED PLUS YARD ON HANSON ROAD !

58 Hanson Road, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ... POA

- HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - 1895M2 FULLY FENCED YARD - CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR INDUSTRIES AND THE CBD. - ALL OFFERS...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

LARGE OFFICE &amp; WORKSHOP FACILITY IN HILLARD STREET

9 Hilliard Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room ... PLEASE CALL

- 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room and board room, server room, reception and kitchen. - Shed 1 - 18m x 12m with good...

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

MODERN TILT SLAB SHED IN AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 6/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

Commercial - MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - ... POA

- MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - 413M2 FLOOR AREA, WITH FULLY FITTED OUT AND AIR CONDITIONED OFFICES OVER TWO LEVELS, WITH...

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN!

Lot 101 Haddock Drive, Burua 4680

Residential Land This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living ... $140,000

This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living on acreage and yet still being close to Gladstone City. This gently sloping, ...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

BREAKING: Gladstone's vacancy rate tumbles

TURNAROUND: Gladstone's vacancy rates have kept within single digits for six months.

TENANTS are cleaning up Gladstone's high-end homes on the cheap.

42 Gladstone home owners that haven't paid their rates revealed

LOOMING DEADLINE: One of the Gladstone homes that could be sold, if rates aren't paid.

ADDRESSES and amount owing of Gladstone property owners revealed.

REVEALED: Two businesses to open in empty CBD store

The former Dick Smith store in Gladstone Central is undergoing renovations for the new tenants.

GLADSTONE CBD store refitted to welcome two businesses.

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!