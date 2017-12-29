Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman, child involved in Bruce Hwy crash on CQ stretch

by Amber Hooker

UPDATE, 7AM: A WOMAN in her 20s is in hospital after the car she was travelling in rolled off the Bruce Hwy near Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the single-vehicle rollover happened about 6.24am near the Dawson Hwy off-ramp.

Initial reports indicated four people were involved, but the spokesman confirmed paramedics assessed only two patients on scene.

He said the woman was transported to the Gladstone Hospital for spinal precautions in a stable condition.

The child was uninjured and didn't require transport.

 

INITIAL REPORT, 6.35AM: A VEHICLE has come off the Bruce Hwy, near Calliope, and crashed with four people inside

Emergency services received reports of the single-vehicle crash about 6.28am, and officers have started to arrive on scene.

Initial reports indicate four people have removed themselves from the vehicle.

The crash scene is about 6.5km south of the Calliope crossroads, Bruce Hwy.This i

This is a developing situation, more information to come as it is available.

Topics:  bruce highway bruce highway crash

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Horrified racegoers watch as horse is struck by clerk

Horrified racegoers watch as horse is struck by clerk

Trainer defends clerk's actions but chief steward says it's not condoned

Fire service working to put out grass fire at Yarwun

Queensland Rural Fire Service fire truck outside the QFES Gladstone Area Office.

QFES do not believe any properties are threatened.

Creative start to year for CGRI

NEW ROLE: Jennie Ryan is the new president of the Creative Gladstone Region Inc group.

Creative Gladstone Region Inc appoints new president for 2018.

There'll be no fogging for mosquitoes this time round

FAVOURITE SPOT: Mosquitoes are attracted to the low land between Boyne Island and Gladstone and to areas towards The Narrows.

Council holds off on fogging during the holidays.

Local Partners