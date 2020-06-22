$4 million Titan takes Gladstone engineering to new heights

MISSILE launchers for submarines and aerospace components are just two examples of what Berg Engineering’s new $4 million Titan machine can produce, as the Gladstone engineering company launches into the future.

One of only three machines in Australia, the German engineered, computer controlled, vertical boring and turning mill is bigger than a double decker bus and capable of machining up to 400 tonnes.

Berg Engineering chief executive Derek Berg said the company invested $5 million, which included an expansion of its Callemondah facility and a 50 tonne overhead crane, to house and operate the Titan.

“This machine has elevated us to a very rarefied space. Everyone knows the Berg name ... for its capability,” Mr Berg said.

“(This) is specifically designed to handle work that, previously, large family businesses would not be able to do, or install this equipment. Mostly it’s large public companies that would be able to do this.

“I am very proud of the fact that, with the support of the government, my family business has been able to install this market leading equipment from Germany.”

The company, which started in the Brisbane garage of Pam and Roger Berg in 1972, now has facilities in Gladstone, Brisbane, New Caledonia and Indonesia.

Acquiring the Titan milling machine enables Berg Engineering to tender for lucrative defence and mining contracts, with the potential to employ more people in Gladstone.

“This will attract clients that will use all of the workshop facilities, not just this machine, including the 50 tonne under roof crane, so it lifts the whole bar for Berg Engineering and Gladstone manufacturing, plus it attracts other businesses to town, so it's a snowballing effect” he said.

“When you’re building large cooling tower inserts and missile launchers for submarines, when you extend the machine right up, it necessitated building a new facility to house it.

“The government helped with training, with an initial investment for the infrastructure, plus the stabilisers under the floor to install this machine.

“We can produce sag mills and coal crushers for traditional power sources, stabilisers for dam walls for hydro electric power.

“We are working in South America and there are only two or three companies in the world that will do the sort of work we are doing with dam walls.

“We can also do work for nuclear facilities, uranium processing, aerospace and defence industries.”

Manufacturing and Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher congratulated Mr Berg on taking Gladstone manufacturing to new heights.

“A lot of people in Gladstone wouldn’t be aware that a local business has a machine like this, with its extraordinary capabilities,” he said.

“Back when I worked at QAL I couldn’t believe we would have to send equipment away to Perth to get this sort of stuff done.

“Now we are seeing the opposite, with companies from around Australia and beyond coming to Gladstone for its manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

“So these type of investments from private companies, with help from the government, become a magnet to attract people from all around the world.

“56 people are employed in this facility and they’re not just employed here, they are highly skilled workers and with this machine, employees had to be trained through Germany, so these Gladstone workers have another level of skills.”