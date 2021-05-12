$4 Aussie freezer ‘essential’ returns

It was a delicacy of school canteens until it disappeared from shelves 12 years ago. Now the cult snack is back in a new, updated form.

It was a delicacy of school canteens until it disappeared from shelves 12 years ago. Now the cult snack is back in a new, updated form.

They were a beloved staple of Aussie school canteens and a favourite freezer midnight snack for many of us (me).

So it's understandable that there has been continued outcry for the past 12 years after McCain decided to axe one of Australia's national dishes, Potato Smiles, in 2009.

The brand did offer a mea culpa of sorts to fans last year with the release of an updated twist on the snack EmotiBites, but for those craving the OG version there's some good news.

McCain has brought back its original Smiles in miniature form as part of its new Quick Cook range of frozen food.

RELATED: US expat's shock at 30c KFC charge

Potato Smiles are a cult Australian food. Picture: Instagram/@aridsummers

The Mini Smiles, which cost $4.30 a pack, look just like the original and the best bit is they cook to crispy perfection in just eight minutes.

The release of the Smiles was met with excitement on Facebook from fans of the crispy potato delicacy, with one shopper saying they planned to "stock up".

"Oh great, now they're half the size, so I'll be eating twice as many," one person joked.

"These were my childhood," another commented.

"Will forever remind me of primary school," one person wrote.

RELATED: Man's fury over new Hungry Jack's burger

McCain has brought back potato Smiles in mini form.

Nicole Doolette, who has the best job title imaginable as McCain foods Australia's potato manager, said it had been exciting to bring back the much-loved snack.

McCain previously revealed that more than 50 per cent of the requests on the brand's Facebook page were to bring back Potato Smiles.

"It's great to be able to bring Smiles back on shelves with a twist that is beneficial to our customers," she said in a statement.

"The Quick Cook range was created to be fast with no compromise. We see these products as an essential side-of-plate lunch and dinner option for all individuals and families."

RELATED: 'Healthy' foods you're wasting money on

It comes after they released EmotiBites last year.

EmotiBites hits supermarket shelves

Last year McCain released an updated twist on Smiles, launching EmotiBites which was the same delicious potato pieces but in emoji form.

McCain Foods Marketing Manager ANZ Karen Ramsay said at the time they had decided to give the beloved snack an update so they were more modern.

"In the '90s, Smiles were a classic for the pre-digital era, now they bring the same joy, but updated to reflect today's social world," she said.

Originally published as $4 Aussie freezer 'essential' returns