$3M UP FOR GRABS: Uni rolls out latest student funding plan

CQUNIVERSITY is continuing to provide financial support to students with up to $3m of scholarships and bursaries still on offer for semester two this year.

Current and future students who will be studying with CQUniversity in semester two are encouraged to apply for scholarships by Friday, June 12.

Gladstone Bachelor of Education (Secondary) student Rosannah Stedman was a bursary recipient in semester one.

She received a Rex Metcalfe Lifelong Learning Bursary, which she used to assist with the financial impact of her studies.

"My bursary provided me with the funds to purchase my textbooks for the year," Ms Stedman said.

"It was a big relief to know I was able to be prepared and purchase all my books beforehand.

NOTHING TO LOSE: Rosannah Stedman says potential applicants will not regret applying for CQUniversity scholarships and bursaries.

"I was even able to save the rest and put it towards my long commute to classes."

Ms Stedman said potential applicants would not regret applying for their share of $3m in scholarships and bursaries.

"My message to people who might be indecisive about applying for scholarships or bursaries would be to just apply, even if you are unsure whether or not you will be successful," she said.

"The 30 minutes you spend on the application for the various scholarships or bursaries could potentially be the highest paid 30 minutes of your life."

A spokeswoman said CQUniversity was committed to supporting students during these uncertain times.

"Whether it is to balance their work and family responsibilities or to take off some financial pressure and allow more time to focus on study," the spokeswoman said.