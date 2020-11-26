$3m in grants available to boost exports in Flynn

SUGAR MILL INVESTMENT: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Isis Central Sugar Mill Chairman Peter Russo, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd.

BUSINESSES and research organisations across Central Queensland can now apply for $3 million in Traceability Grants to help boost export competitiveness, Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd has announced.

Mr O’Dowd said the second round of the Traceability Grants Program was part of an overall $7 million investment and an important component of the Australian Government’s Ag2030 plan.

“The Australian Government’s Ag2030 plan is in support of industry’s ambition of $100 billion in farmgate value by 2030,” Mr O’Dowd said.

Mr O’Dowd encouraged applications from farming groups, research organisations and other eligible industry bodies in the electorate of Flynn for grants to support projects that enhance traceability in the agricultural produce supply chain.

“Flynn is home to many premium agricultural producers, businesses and organisations eligible to apply for this grant,” he said.

“Traceability is the secret sauce behind brand Australia when it comes to the agricultural supply chain and increasing export opportunities.

“A variety of innovative projects were funded under the first round including an app to enable real time tracking of animals from farm to destination; a portable x-ray scanner for determining seafood provenance, and a study to test the authenticity of cider made with Australian juice through a chemical finger printing.”

Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the $3 million in funding was an opportunity to boost the competitiveness of farming exporters.

“Australia’s reputation as a source of premium produce has helped our agricultural exporters secure a strong foothold in markets throughout the world,” Minister Littleproud said.

“With greater export market competition and increasing demand from consumers about the origins and safety of produce, effective and modern traceability systems are critical for continued access into these export markets.”

Round Two of the Traceability Grants Program opened today and closes on January 21, 2021.

For more details or to apply visit the Community Grants Hub website.

