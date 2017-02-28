30°
3D printers that make human body parts are almost here

Emily Pidgeon
| 28th Feb 2017 3:51 PM
SCIENCE FESTIVAL: Naomi Paxton will be in Gladstone with the Flying Scientists program for the World Science Festival on Friday and Saturday.
CREATING human body parts with 3D printers seems like something out of a 80s film.

But it will soon become a reality and it's headed our way.

Physicist Naomi Paxton said she was excited to share her biofabrication and 3D printing research with us.

"Gladstone is one of the places we hope in the future will have biofabrication in the hospitals for clinical use,” Ms Paxton said.

Biofabrication is used to help regrow bones and cartilage tissue on injured patients to gradually heal bones.

"Bone implants are used to regrow bone which may have been lost from disease,” Ms Paxton said.

"Customised to fit exactly with the patient, over time (the implants) dissolve as the bone heals and you're left with a fully restored piece of bone.”

The World Science Festival will be coming to Gladstone for the first time to showcase lab works, like these, to the community.

About 30 years of industry research means Ms Paxton hoped in five to 10 years, 3D printers would be available in hospitals.

"We're in the process of establishing it at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and hope to spread it to other hospitals all over the world,” she said.

Ms Paxton said her interest was taking medical scan data and turning it into 3D models for surgical use. "I'm really interested in clinical interfaces and helping surgeons use these products.”

Ms Paxton will be at the World Science Festival this Friday and Saturday at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Tickets are free.

