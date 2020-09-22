$39M support package announced for rural shows

Rob mackney with the Blue Care Clowns at show day at Blue Care Gladstone Edenvale Aged Care facility on 16 August 2019.

SHOW societies in Central Queensland which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for a one-off payment under an Australian government program.

Financial assistance in the form of $39 million from the government’s Support Agricultural Shows and Field days program provides cancelled events operational support.

Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud and Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd said local agricultural show societies have until October 9, 2020 to apply under the first funding round.

“These truly Aussie events bring our families and farmers together, build community spirit and help bridge the divide between country and city,” Mr Littleproud said.

“They contribute more than $1 billion to the national economy each year, attract more than six million patrons and are supported by more than 50,000 volunteers.

Mr O’Dowd encouraged eligible local show societies to apply as soon as possible.

“This is a welcome initiative to ensure great local events, that have had to be cancelled, can recover and continue supporting the economy and rich agricultural heritage of Flynn,” he said.

“I want to assure local communities and the dedicated volunteers who work so hard to stage these events that the Australian Government is with them all the way during these times.

“Agricultural shows and field days that have cancelled their event in 2020 because of COVID-19 will be eligible to apply and they will not have to compete for assistance.”

“I encourage show societies and field day organisers to jump on the Government’s Community Grants Hub or GrantConnect sites now to check their eligibility and apply.”

For more information and to apply go the grants connect website at grants.gov.au