39 roads closed in Gladstone region

UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding this morning as the aftermath of ex-Cyclone Debbie swept through the Gladstone region.

ROADS throughout Gladstone and the rest of the region have been closed with 57mm of rain being recorded in just one hour this morning.

Many roads in the city had water over them and people are being urged to be cautious even though it seems the worst of the rain could be over.

The Bruce Hwy at Bajool was closed this morning because of flash flooding, however it has now reopened, although there is still water along parts of the highway, both north and south.

Details on the central roads in the council area. Chris Lees

One major road that is still closed is Fingerboard Rd, which connects Miriam Vale to the turnoff to Agnes Water.

Details on the southern roads in the council area. Chris Lees

Throughout the morning there were reports of people being trapped in flood waters near Calliope.

A significant number of roads are closed in the western region of Gladstone Regional Council.