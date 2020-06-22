$3.84 million for flood proofing Gladstone Monto road

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd has announced a $3.84 million floodway upgrade of the Gladstone Monto Road.

The Flynn MP said the package will provide an immediate injection into the economy and bring jobs back online to help stem the impact of COVID-19.

“Getting shovels in the ground on local construction projects is crucial for maintaining jobs and economic growth within Flynn.” Mr O’Dowd said

“Every single job that we support makes a huge difference in our local communities – now and as we navigate out of the pandemic.”

Mr O’Dowd said the total Gladstone Monto road upgrade worth $4.8 million, was part of the government’s $1.5 billion infrastructure projects package.

“Projects benefiting our regions include upgrading of three floodway’s of the Gladstone – Monto road worth $3.84 million of a total cost of $4.8 million,” he said.

“These types of infrastructure projects will be also particularly crucial for helping us bounce back after the COVID-19 crisis has ended by ensuring we have the safe transport connections needed for all Australians to keep moving.”

Mr O’Dowd said the government was also contributing an additional $6 million to the Carnarvon Highway pavement strengthening.

Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the new package would fund shovel-ready infrastructure projects that can support local jobs immediately.

“$1 billion of this package will fund projects that can get underway now and over the next six months, to give an immediate boost to the economy and local jobs – right at the time we need it,” he said.

“This is part of our $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline, which is laying the foundations of a financial bridge to recovery on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Minister Alan Tudge said the $1.5 billion package, combined with the additional funding to local governments, is expected to support up to 12,000 direct and indirect jobs by creating new local opportunities and securing existing positions.

“This package will support thousands of jobs across our national construction sector, which we know is facing many challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” Mr Tudge said.

“This includes local governments as well, who will receive funding to deliver targeted projects in their area.